Cross River Government To Train Women On Shoe And Bag Making, To Fund SMEs
By Archibong Jeremiah The Cross River State Government in partnership with Bank of Industry has concluded plans to fund women in Small and Medium Size... Read more
By Archibong Jeremiah The Cross River State Government in partnership with Bank of Industry has concluded plans to fund women in Small and Medium Size... Read more
By CrossRiverWatch Admin Lucy Udida, a lecturer in the Department of Educational Administration and Planning of the University of Calabar has emerged... Read more
By CrossRiverWatch Admin Media aides of Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade are yet to receive a grain of rice 5 days after distribution began Cro... Read more
By Ushang Ewa Ahead of the 2016 Carnival Calabar, the newly introduced Street Party touted to be the ‘party before the party’ failed to hold Tuesday,... Read more
By CrossRiverWatch Admin This is not an AMEN piece. It is a guide for Cross Riverians, and by that I... Read more
By CrossRiverWatch Admin Lucy Udida, a lecturer in the Department of Educational Administration and... Read more
By Archibong Jeremiah The Cross River State Government in partnership with Bank of Industry has conc... Read more
By CrossRiverWatch Admin This is not an AMEN piece. It is a guide for Cross Riverians, and by that I... Read more
By CrossRiverWatch Admin Lucy Udida, a lecturer in the Department of Educational Administration and... Read more
By Archibong Jeremiah The Cross River State Government in partnership with Bank of Industry has concluded plans to fund women in Small and Medium Size Enterprise (SMSE) as well as train women on the art of bag and shoe making. The disclosur... Read more
By CrossRiverWatch Admin The manpower challenge in the Primary Health sector of Cross River state is set to receive a boost as the state governor, Senator Ben Ayade has given clearance for the employment of additional staff to boost the str... Read more
2014 Powered By Wordpress, Goodnews Theme By Momizat Team
Recent Comments