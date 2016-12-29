BREAKING NEWS
GMT+2 09:55
Share this now
  • Cross River Government To Train Women On Shoe And Bag Making, To Fund SMEs
  • Obudu Gets First Female Professor
  • Ayade’s Media Aides Yet To Receive Rice As PDP, Food Bank Receive Over 6000 Bags
  • 2016 Carnival Calabar And Festival: Street Party Fails To Hold As Speakers Malfunction
  • Donald Duke Steals Biker’s Carnival Show As Ayade’s Bike Fails
  • N-Power Verifies 3,500 Participants In Cross Rivers – Nkoyo Toyo
  • UNFPA Distributes 53,000 Condoms At Calabar Carnival Village
  • Operator Slams FG For Not Dredging Calabar Port
  • 8,000 Policemen To Provide Security During 2016 Calabar Carnival
  • Calabar Cultural Carnival Will Unify Africa Says Ayade

Recent Posts

Politics

Cross River Government To Train Women On Shoe And Bag Making, To Fund SMEs

Cross River Government To Train Women On Shoe And Bag Making, To Fund SMEs

December 29, 2016
Ayade’s Media Aides Yet To Receive Rice As PDP, Food Bank Receive Over 6000 Bags

Ayade’s Media Aides Yet To Receive Rice As PDP, Food Bank Receive Over 6000 Bags

December 28, 2016
N-Power Verifies 3,500 Participants In Cross Rivers – Nkoyo Toyo

N-Power Verifies 3,500 Participants In Cross Rivers – Nkoyo Toyo

December 27, 2016
Christmas : Ochicha Felicitates With Christians, Says Nigeria Will Be Great Again

Christmas : Ochicha Felicitates With Christians, Says Nigeria Will Be Great Again

December 27, 2016
AMENism vs DOism – We Can Do Both BY PAMELA BRAIDE

AMENism vs DOism – We Can Do Both BY PAMELA BRAIDE

December 25, 2016
YULETIDE: Ogoja State Assembly Representative Shares 1.5 Million Naira Largesse To Constituents

YULETIDE: Ogoja State Assembly Representative Shares 1.5 Million Naira Largesse To Constituents

December 25, 2016

Opinion

entertainment and lifestyle

Reports

Opinion

Education

National News

International News

Cross River Government To Train Women On Shoe And Bag Making, To Fund SMEs

Cross River Government To Train Women On Shoe And Bag Making, To Fund SMEs

December 29, 2016
OBUDU: Police Release Robbery Suspect To Mob, Sets Two Ablaze

OBUDU: Police Release Robbery Suspect To Mob, Sets Two Ablaze

December 25, 2016
YULETIDE: Ogoja State Assembly Representative Shares 1.5 Million Naira Largesse To Constituents

YULETIDE: Ogoja State Assembly Representative Shares 1.5 Million Naira Largesse To Constituents

December 25, 2016
World Bank Consultant Ends Two Days Training On Proposal Writing In Calabar

World Bank Consultant Ends Two Days Training On Proposal Writing In Calabar

December 25, 2016
Oriflame Is Not A Get Rich Quick Scheme – Janet Odu, Oriflame Consultant

Oriflame Is Not A Get Rich Quick Scheme – Janet Odu, Oriflame Consultant

December 25, 2016
NGO Cleans Calabar Street For Carnival

NGO Cleans Calabar Street For Carnival

December 25, 2016

Vacancies

News In Pictures

Cross River Government To Train Women On Shoe And Bag Making, To Fund SMEs
  • Obudu Gets First Female Professor
  • Ayade’s Media Aides Yet To Receive Rice As PDP, Food Bank Receive Over 6000 Bags
  • 2016 Carnival Calabar And Festival: Street Party Fails To Hold As Speakers Malfunction
  • Donald Duke Steals Biker’s Carnival Show As Ayade’s Bike Fails
  • N-Power Verifies 3,500 Participants In Cross Rivers – Nkoyo Toyo
  • UNFPA Distributes 53,000 Condoms At Calabar Carnival Village
  • Operator Slams FG For Not Dredging Calabar Port
  • 8,000 Policemen To Provide Security During 2016 Calabar Carnival
  • Calabar Cultural Carnival Will Unify Africa Says Ayade
Ad Here: 120x600

Latest Post

Nigeria’s News Site

100Reporters
Businessday
Daily Times Of Nigeria
Iq4news
Newswatch
Nigerian Village Square
PM News
The Guardian
Vanguard
PremiumTimesNG
Africa UnDisguised
Channels Television
Daily Trust
Leadership Newspaper
Nigeria Liberty Forum,UK
Okey Ndibe
Pointblanknews
The Nation
Viewnaija
Africa.com
Coastalnews
Desert Herald
National Daily
Nigerian News Service
Osun Defender
Premium Times
The Sun
Yousabi
African Spotlight
Daily Champion
Economic Confidential
NewsDiary Online
Nigerian Tribune
Peoples Daily
Punch
Thisday
Sahara Reporters

Business

Cross River Government To Train Women On Shoe And Bag Making, To Fund SMEs
Cross River Government To Train Women On Shoe And Bag Making, To Fund SMEs

Cross River Government To Train Women On Shoe And Bag Making, To Fund SMEs

December 29, 2016
Operator Slams FG For Not Dredging Calabar Port
Operator Slams FG For Not Dredging Calabar Port

Operator Slams FG For Not Dredging Calabar Port

December 27, 2016
Calabar Cultural Carnival Will Unify Africa Says Ayade
Calabar Cultural Carnival Will Unify Africa Says Ayade

Calabar Cultural Carnival Will Unify Africa Says Ayade

December 27, 2016
15 Governors, Ambassadors To Attend 2016 Carnival Calabar – Ayade
15 Governors, Ambassadors To Attend 2016 Carnival Calabar – Ayade

15 Governors, Ambassadors To Attend 2016 Carnival Calabar – Ayade

December 25, 2016
Ayade Distributes Rice And Cash To Appointees, Government House Staff
Ayade Distributes Rice And Cash To Appointees, Government House Staff

Ayade Distributes Rice And Cash To Appointees, Government House Staff

December 25, 2016

Inteviews

Cross River Government To Train Women On Shoe And Bag Making, To Fund SMEs
Cross River Government To Train Women On Shoe And Bag Making, To Fund SMEs

Cross River Government To Train Women On Shoe And Bag Making, To Fund SMEs

December 29, 2016
Kabom Developers Hold End Of Year Party In Calabar
Kabom Developers Hold End Of Year Party In Calabar

Kabom Developers Hold End Of Year Party In Calabar

December 25, 2016
Beware Of Praise Singers And Sycophants – APC Chieftain Cautions Ayade
Beware Of Praise Singers And Sycophants – APC Chieftain Cautions Ayade

Beware Of Praise Singers And Sycophants – APC Chieftain Cautions Ayade

December 21, 2016
Contractors To Provide Performance Bond Insurance To Win Cross River Government Contracts
Contractors To Provide Performance Bond Insurance To Win Cross River Government Contracts

Contractors To Provide Performance Bond Insurance To Win Cross River Government Contracts

December 21, 2016
Child And Women Abuse Rampant In Cross River – Women Affairs Commissioner
Child And Women Abuse Rampant In Cross River – Women Affairs Commissioner

Child And Women Abuse Rampant In Cross River – Women Affairs Commissioner

December 18, 2016

Sports

Gareth Bale Copa Del Rey Final Goal
Gareth Bale Copa Del Rey Final Goal

Gareth Bale Copa Del Rey Final Goal

May 17, 2014
Cross River Loses National Sports Festival Hosting Right To Abuja
Cross River Loses National Sports Festival Hosting Right To Abuja

Cross River Loses National Sports Festival Hosting Right To Abuja

October 12, 2016
Ad Here: 120x600

Search

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enter your email address:

Delivered by

CRWatch Radio Live

CRW Girl Of The Week



Name : Gabriel Agatha Elia
Resident in: Abuja
Telephone : 08066662334
Occupation : Working

CRW Girl of the Week

Do You Want to be CrossRiverWatch Girl of the week? Click Here

Facebook

Ad Here: 250x250
Ad Here: 250x250
Ad Here: 250x250

Ad Here: 250x250
Ad Here: 250x250
Ad Here: 250x250

Tags

akamkpa apc ayade bakassi ben ayade betta edu breakingnews Breaking News business calabar crime cross river cross river state crutech economy education Education election emmanuel etim entertainment Health health icj imoke jedy agba john gaul judiciary kidnapping legor idagbo ndoma egba news Nigeria obono obla obudu ogoja opinion pdp police politics Politics security sports super highway tourism unical

CrossRiverWatch TV

Follow Us

Recent Comments

Ad Here: 250x250
Ad Here: 250x250
Ad Here: 250x250
Share this now

2014 Powered By Wordpress, Goodnews Theme By Momizat Team