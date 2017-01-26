BREAKING NEWS
GMT+2 12:56
Share this now
  • Labor Protest Non-Payment Of 8 Months Teachers, LG Workers Salaries In Cross River
  • Cross River Health Insurance Agency Inaugurated
  • 4 Months Old Boy Found Dead In Calabar Gutter
  • Police Donate Foodstuffs To Orphanage In Calabar
  • 3 Arrested Over Killing Of Security Man At Cultural Center, Calabar
  • NDLEA Arrests 200 Suspected Drug Traffickers In Cross River
  • Court Seals CUDA Office In Calabar Over Non Payment Of N12.3m Rent
  • Boundary Crisis: Cross River And Ebonyi States Meet, Seek Lasting Solutions
  • Bette – Tiv War: One Critically Injured As Bette War Returnees, Nigeria Army Face Off Over Weapons
  • War Breaks Out Between Obudu And Tivs (Updated)

Recent Posts

Politics

Labor Protest Non-Payment Of 8 Months Teachers, LG Workers Salaries In Cross River

Labor Protest Non-Payment Of 8 Months Teachers, LG Workers Salaries In Cross River

January 26, 2017
Boundary Crisis: Cross River And Ebonyi States Meet, Seek Lasting Solutions

Boundary Crisis: Cross River And Ebonyi States Meet, Seek Lasting Solutions

January 25, 2017
Bette – Tiv War: One Critically Injured As Bette War Returnees, Nigeria Army Face Off Over Weapons

Bette – Tiv War: One Critically Injured As Bette War Returnees, Nigeria Army Face Off Over Weapons

January 25, 2017
Nurses Begin Indefinite Strike In Cross River Over Promotion Of Governor’s Relative

Nurses Begin Indefinite Strike In Cross River Over Promotion Of Governor’s Relative

January 24, 2017
Obudu Community Stockpile Arms Following Warning Of Impending Tiv Attack

Obudu Community Stockpile Arms Following Warning Of Impending Tiv Attack

January 23, 2017
“Biafrans” In Cross River, Akwa Ibom In Solidarity With Trump On Inauguration

“Biafrans” In Cross River, Akwa Ibom In Solidarity With Trump On Inauguration

January 23, 2017

Opinion

entertainment and lifestyle

Reports

Opinion

Education

National News

International News

Cross River Filmmaker In Norway Releases Trailer For ‘The Lost Café’ Movie, To Premiere In Calabar

Cross River Filmmaker In Norway Releases Trailer For ‘The Lost Café’ Movie, To Premiere In Calabar

January 24, 2017
“Biafrans” In Cross River, Akwa Ibom In Solidarity With Trump On Inauguration

“Biafrans” In Cross River, Akwa Ibom In Solidarity With Trump On Inauguration

January 23, 2017
Gambia Leadership: Linda Ayade Lauds Guinea And Mauritania

Gambia Leadership: Linda Ayade Lauds Guinea And Mauritania

January 21, 2017
Early Payment Of Salary By Ayade Is Indication Of Trust In State’s Work Force – Government

Early Payment Of Salary By Ayade Is Indication Of Trust In State’s Work Force – Government

January 20, 2017
We Are Duty Bound To Finish Inherited Projects Before New Ones – Special Duties Commissioner

We Are Duty Bound To Finish Inherited Projects Before New Ones – Special Duties Commissioner

January 20, 2017
Cross River CSOs Advocate Legislation To Compel Public Officers Children To Attend Public School

Cross River CSOs Advocate Legislation To Compel Public Officers Children To Attend Public School

January 17, 2017

Vacancies

News In Pictures

Labor Protest Non-Payment Of 8 Months Teachers, LG Workers Salaries In Cross River
  • Cross River Health Insurance Agency Inaugurated
  • 4 Months Old Boy Found Dead In Calabar Gutter
  • Police Donate Foodstuffs To Orphanage In Calabar
  • 3 Arrested Over Killing Of Security Man At Cultural Center, Calabar
  • NDLEA Arrests 200 Suspected Drug Traffickers In Cross River
  • Court Seals CUDA Office In Calabar Over Non Payment Of N12.3m Rent
  • Boundary Crisis: Cross River And Ebonyi States Meet, Seek Lasting Solutions
  • Bette – Tiv War: One Critically Injured As Bette War Returnees, Nigeria Army Face Off Over Weapons
  • War Breaks Out Between Obudu And Tivs (Updated)
Ad Here: 120x600

Latest Post

Business

Cross River Government Acquires 1000 Hectares Of Land In Woda Community For Cotton Cultivation
Cross River Government Acquires 1000 Hectares Of Land In Woda Community For Cotton Cultivation

Cross River Government Acquires 1000 Hectares Of Land In Woda Community For Cotton Cultivation

January 24, 2017
Cross River Filmmaker In Norway Releases Trailer For ‘The Lost Café’ Movie, To Premiere In Calabar
Cross River Filmmaker In Norway Releases Trailer For ‘The Lost Café’ Movie, To Premiere In Calabar

Cross River Filmmaker In Norway Releases Trailer For ‘The Lost Café’ Movie, To Premiere In Calabar

January 24, 2017
Construction Work On Bakassi Deep Sea Port Will Soon Commence – Ayade Speaks From China
Construction Work On Bakassi Deep Sea Port Will Soon Commence – Ayade Speaks From China

Construction Work On Bakassi Deep Sea Port Will Soon Commence – Ayade Speaks From China

January 22, 2017
Maiden Dialogue With Agba Jalingo Town Hall Meeting Postponed
Maiden Dialogue With Agba Jalingo Town Hall Meeting Postponed

Maiden Dialogue With Agba Jalingo Town Hall Meeting Postponed

January 21, 2017
Buhari Restates FG’s Commitment To Bakassi Deep Seaport
Buhari Restates FG’s Commitment To Bakassi Deep Seaport

Buhari Restates FG’s Commitment To Bakassi Deep Seaport

January 20, 2017

Inteviews

Early Payment Of Salary By Ayade Is Indication Of Trust In State’s Work Force – Government
Early Payment Of Salary By Ayade Is Indication Of Trust In State’s Work Force – Government

Early Payment Of Salary By Ayade Is Indication Of Trust In State’s Work Force – Government

January 20, 2017
We Are Duty Bound To Finish Inherited Projects Before New Ones – Special Duties Commissioner
We Are Duty Bound To Finish Inherited Projects Before New Ones – Special Duties Commissioner

We Are Duty Bound To Finish Inherited Projects Before New Ones – Special Duties Commissioner

January 20, 2017
ITU – IKOT OFFIONG CRISIS: Police Deny Reports Of Road Blockade
ITU – IKOT OFFIONG CRISIS: Police Deny Reports Of Road Blockade

ITU – IKOT OFFIONG CRISIS: Police Deny Reports Of Road Blockade

January 17, 2017
My Successor Didn’t Want Tinapa And Obudu Cattle Ranch To Work – Donald Duke
My Successor Didn’t Want Tinapa And Obudu Cattle Ranch To Work – Donald Duke

My Successor Didn’t Want Tinapa And Obudu Cattle Ranch To Work – Donald Duke

January 08, 2017
Emulate Peaceful Nature Of Cross River State, Senate Minority Leader, Akpabio Tell Other States
Emulate Peaceful Nature Of Cross River State, Senate Minority Leader, Akpabio Tell Other States

Emulate Peaceful Nature Of Cross River State, Senate Minority Leader, Akpabio Tell Other States

January 01, 2017

Sports

We Have Forced Illegal Bunkerers to Relocate From Cross River – General Shehu Yusuf
We Have Forced Illegal Bunkerers to Relocate From Cross River – General Shehu Yusuf

We Have Forced Illegal Bunkerers to Relocate From Cross River – General Shehu Yusuf

February 10, 2013
Bernabeu Stadium
Bernabeu Stadium

Bernabeu Stadium

May 17, 2014
Ad Here: 120x600

Search

Facebook

Tags

akamkpa apc ayade bakassi ben ayade betta edu Breaking News breakingnews business calabar crime cross river cross river state crutech economy education Education election emmanuel etim entertainment health Health icj imoke jedy agba john gaul judiciary legor idagbo ndoma egba news Nigeria obono obla obudu ogoja opinion pdp police Politics politics security sports super highway tinapa tourism unical

Follow Us

Recent Comments

Share this now

2014 Powered By Wordpress, Goodnews Theme By Momizat Team