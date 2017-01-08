Cross Riverians React To Protest Against Acting Auditor General, Ayine
By Jonathan Ugbal Following protests by the staff union in the office of the Auditor General of the Federation against the acting head, Anthony Ayine nominated in December by President Muhammadu Buhari, Cross Riverians have condemned the ac... Read more
By CrossRiverWatch Admin The manpower challenge in the Primary Health sector of Cross River state is set to receive a boost as the state governor, Senator Ben Ayade has given clearance for the employment of additional staff to boost the str... Read more
