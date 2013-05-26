I’m Leaving Calabar – Fada Kane, Upcoming Music Star

by crossriverwatch

Cross River based music corona, Fada Kane says he is launching a kick back into his musical career and that he would do so after leaving Calabar to Lagos.

The Abia borne music genius, who also disclosed that he was working on his new album ‘the diary of a loner,’ through a Facebook conversation told our correspondent that his decision to leave Cross River to Lagos was for him to have a better avenue to re-brand and spread his tentacles further in the musical world.

“I just had to kick a little to re-brand my act and spread my wings, probably take the act outside Calabar to the streets of Lagos”

“Calabar was busy preparing me to be world star and it’s just a matter of time” Fada kane added

The supernova that prefers to refer to his kind of music as ‘hiplife’ also announced his son’s child dedication coming up soon and said he would intimate his fans as soon as the time was ripe.

Fada Kane promised his new album, ‘the diary of a loner,’ built to be released later this year to be da bomb.

Fada Kane is best known for his popular albums ‘stranger’ and ‘Hip and Knuckles.’

follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.