BREAKING NEWS
GMT+2 07:58
I’m Leaving Calabar – Fada Kane, Upcoming Music Star

About the author

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. 2

    music12

    Kane is 419 and has been stealing from other upcoming musicians and innocent people in Calabar and other places for years to relaunch his dead career. The most recent being a musician he was working with named Kween P.; she is no longer working with him because he stole 1.3 million from her and used her music to attempt to relaunch his dead career. Don’t fall for the lies. He is wicked and talentless and all his 419 has still not allowed him to have a career.

    Reply
  2. 1

    k i

    Kane is. My mentor ya all shud watch out. For him hee is about to blow

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search

Facebook

Tags

akamkpa apc ayade bakassi ben ayade betta edu Breaking News business calabar crime cross river cross river state crutech economy education Education election emmanuel etim entertainment Health health ikom imoke infrastructure inyang asibong jedy agba john gaul judiciary kidnapping legor idagbo ndoma egba news Nigeria obudu ogoja opinion pdp police Politics politics security senator ben ayade sports tourism unical

Follow Us

Recent Comments

2014 Powered By Wordpress, Goodnews Theme By Momizat Team