BREAKING NEWS
GMT+2 02:16
Man Stabs Girl To Death In Calabar Over Handset

About the author

Related Articles

17 Comments

  1. Pingback: Nigerian Man Stabs Girl To Death In Calabar, his reason Will Shock you | JENIFA'S DIARY

  2. Pingback: Nigerian Man Stabs Girl To Death In Calabar, his reason Will Shock you – Entertainment blog

  3. Pingback: Nigerian Man Stabs Girl To Death In Calabar, his reason Will Shock you – Jejenews.com

  4. Pingback: Man Stabs Girl To Death Over Handset In Calabar - 9jainformant

  5. Pingback: Man Stabs Girl To Death Over Handset In Calabar - Naijabestwap.com | Your #1 Information Website.

  6. Pingback: Man Stabs Girl To Death In Calabar, Cross River State Over Handset (Graphic Photo) | Brainnews NG

  7. Pingback: Man Stabs Girl To Death In Calabar Over Handset (Graphic Photo) | 365Naija

  8. Pingback: Man Stabs Girl To Death Over Handset In Calabar

  9. Pingback: Man Stabs Girl To Death Over Handset In Calabar | naijagistube.net

  10. Pingback: Man Stabs Girl To Death Over Handset In Calabar - Magng

  11. Pingback: Man Stabs Girl To Death Over Handset In Calabar - NGupdate247: Nigeria Latest News Update

  12. Pingback: Man Stabs Girl To Death Over Handset In Calabar | Naija Rolls

  13. Pingback: Man Stabs Girl To Death Over Handset In Calabar - Breaking News in Nigeria & Around The World | 247 News Live

  14. Pingback: Man Stabs Girl To Death Over Handset In Calabar | Celebrity Magazine

  15. Pingback: Man Stabs Girl To Death Over Handset In Calabar | INFORMATION NIGERIA

  16. 2

    Charlie

    Na wa o… Over ordinary mobile phone. God help us in this country o.

    Reply
  17. 1

    Ishaje Michael

    What my hears have not had? Wonders shall never ever end!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search

Facebook

Tags

akamkpa apc ayade bakassi ben ayade betta edu Breaking News business calabar crime cross river cross river state crutech economy education Education election emmanuel etim entertainment health Health ikom imoke infrastructure inyang asibong jedy agba john gaul judiciary kidnapping legor idagbo ndoma egba news Nigeria obudu ogoja opinion pdp police Politics politics security senator ben ayade sports tourism unical

Follow Us

Recent Comments

2014 Powered By Wordpress, Goodnews Theme By Momizat Team