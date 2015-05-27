Man Stabs Girl To Death In Calabar Over Handset

By Aplefe Ojong

Last Friday in Calabar, Cross River state, a young man, now on the run, stabbed a girl in her early twenties simply identified as Queen to death over a mobile phone at Nelson Mandela street by Target road, Calabar South LGA.

CrossRiverWatch reliably gathered that a girl friend to the late Queen had collected Queen’s phone to help recharge the phone’s battery in her boyfriend’s place. Her boyfriend is however believed to have seen and loved the phone, deciding to keep the phone. Sources say all entreaties to convince the alleged assailant now at large by his girl friend that the phone belongs to her girl friend proved abortive, causing the girl to call the late Queen to go over to her boyfriend’s house to demand for her phone. On arrival, the late Queen demanded for her phone, a request that was turned down by the young man.

CrossRiverWatch heard that while the phone retrieval process was in motion, an argument and fight ensued, with the assailant employing his masculine strength and overpowering both his girl friend and the late Queen, stabbing both ladies unconsciousness while he fled.

Our informant says as the death of the late Queen got to the family, they swiftly moved and picked the corpse, dumping it at the residence of the suspected murderer now at large, and that the alleged murderer is said to be living somewhere on Forsbery street, Calabar.

