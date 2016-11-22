See Full List Of Cross Riverians FG Has Employed In The Npower Program

By CrossRiverWatch Admin
The Federal Government just released a complete list of the 200,000 graduates that have been employed under phase one of the government’s N-Power program.
The list of selected/shortlisted candidates in various States of Nigeria and the FCT is now available on the Npower program website.
Successful candidates have also been deployed in three different areas namely N-Teach, N-Agro and N-Community with their names sent to their various state governments for immediate deployment.
In addition, successful applicants are expected get an SMS from Monday, November 21st, 2016.
The list of names and details of those who have been selected from Cross River state include:
To see the full list, your local government and area of posting, click here:
Adam Maurice Ekpenyong
pls I want to know were I have been posted to.thanks
Ransco
It is only in cross River State that shortlisted candidates for the first batch of the federal government n-power program are severe depression, pains and stress in the name of documentation. People are being humiliated, distressed. In other states of the federation, there is nothing like online registration. What is obtainable in other is presentation of originals of credentials. But because of the wicked nature of the people in cross river State, they have gone as far as creating a very domain where all the shortlisted candidates MUST register online before getting the so called unique ID for documentation. As I’m talking to you now, now the site is not opening. Are you doubting me? Log onto crs-npower. Come. Sign up, use your log in details to log into the your account and you will see what I’m telling. What a wicked set of people!