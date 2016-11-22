See Full List Of Cross Riverians FG Has Employed In The Npower Program

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Federal Government just released a complete list of the 200,000 graduates that have been employed under phase one of the government’s N-Power program.

The list of selected/shortlisted candidates in various States of Nigeria and the FCT is now available on the Npower program website.

Successful candidates have also been deployed in three different areas namely N-Teach, N-Agro and N-Community with their names sent to their various state governments for immediate deployment.

In addition, successful applicants are expected get an SMS from Monday, November 21st, 2016.

The list of names and details of those who have been selected from Cross River state include:









To see the full list, your local government and area of posting, click here:

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.