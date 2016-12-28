2016 Carnival Calabar And Festival: Street Party Fails To Hold As Speakers Malfunction

By Ushang Ewa

Ahead of the 2016 Carnival Calabar, the newly introduced Street Party touted to be the ‘party before the party’ failed to hold Tuesday, in Calabar with organizers yet to explain if the event has been shifted or out rightly cancelled.

The street party which was supposed to begin soon after the Bikers Parade between 6-9 PM did not hold as some Bikers were still parading as at 7:00PM.

The state government had installed Speakers at strategic positions at the Rabana roundabout to Old Ikang axis of the Ndidem Usang Iso road in Calabar.

However, only the speakers from Crunchies fried food to Old Ikang were functioning optimally at about 6:00 PM when they were being tested with those from Rabana roundabout to Ibom layout failing completely.

As at press time, no explanation had been given concerning the cancellation of the event which Kenneth Aklah, the Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River on Events Management saying that the aim of the event was to get people dancing together to really explain the street party tag to the Carnival.

It is still unclear if the event will be shifted to another day or has been cancelled with the Governor’s ball scheduled for 9:00 PM Tuesday night at the Calabar International Convention Center.

