Ayade Distributes Rice And Cash To Appointees, Government House Staff

By Jonathan Ugbal; Government House Correspondent

Christmas came just in time for appointees of Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade as he directed the distribution of rice and cash to them for the yuletide with the distribution beginning Friday at Government House Calabar.

Staff in the nominal roll of Government House Calabar also benefited from the Christmas package with the least carting home two 10kg bags of ‘La Africa’ branded rice and NGN10,000.

5 trucks loaded with rice were sighted early Friday morning parking outside the office premises with a minimum of 500 bags per truck and manual loaders offloaded the rice into several offices in the Governors wing with staff and appointees receiving their packages from about 5:00 PM up until a few minutes to 9:00 PM when this reporter left the office.

The Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu reportedly received 100 bags of rice, each containing four 10kg bags. The number decreased to Commissioners, Special Advisers and Heads of Parastatals down to Personal Assistants and staff of the office.

The Cash also increased by position and office with some collecting as much as NGN50,000.

However, the distribution was marred momentarily by some who could not find their names on the list.

But, the distribution continued Saturday morning and as at press time, was still ongoing. Two more trucks laden with rice where still parked outside the office with sources saying that about 10 trucks were ordered.

