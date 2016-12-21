Cross River Career Ambassadors Posted To Thailand And Zimbabwe

By Ushang Ewa

Two career diplomats of Cross River origin nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari as ambassadors in June have been confirmed and posted to Thailand and Zimbabwe.

Martin Nyong Cobham is posted to Thailand in the Asian continent while Odeka Janet Bisong is to resume work at Zimbabwe in Southern Africa.

The duo names were forwarded on June 9, 2016 to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation as reported by CrossRiverWatch.

They are currently joined by 45 others confirmed in a four day induction at Abuja.

