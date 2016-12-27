Donald Duke Steals Biker’s Carnival Show As Ayade’s Bike Fails

By Jonathan Ugbal

The 2nd edition of the Calabar Bikers Parade did not hold as planned following a failure in the engine of Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade’s bike with former Governor Donald Duke stealing the show with a Batman styled bike.

The Bikers parade powered by the Metallic bikers club was scheduled for 2:00PM but due to the inability of the Cultural parade to kick off by 8:00 AM as planned but by 2:30PM, the bikers parade began at about 5:00 PM.

Cyclists also participated in the event which saw them go round the 12 kilometers Carnival route with spectators cheering.

Sources say Ayade had mounted his 2014 model GG Taurus-Trike motorcycle with his wife only for it to seize due to engine failure forcing him to park it and bringing to an abrupt end, the 2nd edition of the Bikers Carnival which began last year.

However, former Governor Duke stole the show with what can be described as a Batcycle Trike with findings revealing the trike may have been produced by ‘Game Over Cycles in Portland, Oregon of the United States.

Duke cruised around town with his wife Onari, his brother George Duke whose Trike also developed a fault and his daughter Xerona who was ahead of him.

Also participating were Hard Riders bikers club and Hot Wheels bikers club.

The crowd was thrilled by metallic show boys who performed several stunts with their Jincheng AX 100 motorcycles while others performed wheelies and banked hard while on high speeds.

