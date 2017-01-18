Callywood: Okpo Rekordz Release First Video “Na Work”

By Ushang Ewa

Sensational youth music group in Calabar, Okpo Rekordz has dropped the video for their hit single ‘Na work’ on the Callywood platform CrossRiverWatch authoritatively reports.

The video directed by Hairbreed was shot on location in Callywood, Tinapa, Calabar, the Cross River State capital and features the group known for promoting an Efik accented Nigerian patois, Pidgin and English and some models painting graffiti works on the walls of the Callywood studios.

It is the first music video to be released on the Clalywood platform.

Callywood is an entertainment platform incorporated by Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River in 2016 as a platform to develop the entertainment industry in the state with rumours that the director, Egor Efiok registered it as a private and limited franchise making her the sole owner of the franchise.

The video whose release date as at press time was still unknown sees the Okpo Rekordz gang commend Governor Ayade for providing a platform for them to excel with Frank Akpeke who is the Chief Executive Officer of Mountain Cinemas, an entertainment outfit which organises the Obudu Face of Culture beauty pageant using the Governors native dialect, ‘Bette’ to hail him.

A Hausa act, Bobby Hai reputed to be the Hausa’s answer to Phyno, an Ibo act is also incorporated in the music video which so far has recorded over 80 views on YouTube.

