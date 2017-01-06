Federal Government Has Approved Bakassi Deep Seaport Says Cross River Government

By Jonathan Ugbal

The Cross River State Government says the new year holds a brighter future for residents as execution of all programs and projects that were in the pipeline will begin in earnest.

“In the year 2017, we are expecting the Governor to take the bull by the horn and take Cross River State to a much higher pedestal” said Rosemary Archibong, the spokesperson for the government and Information and Orientation commissioner in a telephone interview with CrossRiverWatch.

“The programs that were lined up will be executed this year and he has made a commitment to Cross Riverians that this year will see larger transformation” she said.

Archibong who said in 2017 “We are going to see an amazing industrialization of Cross River State” pointed out that these come on the heels of well thought out plans with several agreements signed but foot dragged till the end of the year due to the legal battle faced by the governor on alleged grounds of perjury which was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Justice on December 9, 2016.

Archibong maintained that the victory will spur the governor on to work harder with expectations from all quarters that the signature projects will see meaningful progress.

“We expect that the Bakassi deep seaport having been approved by the Federal Government would see an amazing progress in construction.

“The Garment Factory which has been well established and has employed people and has trained people, would be used to produce the garments that are meant to be (produced).

“We believe that the Police will now partner with us effectively to produce their uniforms. We are also expecting that the NYSC will come and partner with the Garment Factory.

“The plans, whatever had been in the pipeline will no more be in the pipeline” she said.

Also, she disclosed that work was ongoing at the Calas Vegas and dualization of the 133.7 kilometres Mfum – Okpoma – Okuku – Imaje – Abuochiche – Obudu road following a brief stop due to the holidays.

Furthermore, she called on Cross Riverians to have confidence in the administration.

“Come together in unity and let us join hands with the governor” she said.

