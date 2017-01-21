Gambia Leadership: Linda Ayade Lauds Guinea And Mauritania

By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent

The Wife of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River, Dr. Linda Ayade joined millions across the globe to heave a sigh of relief following Yahyah Jammeh’s decision to bow to pressure and yield power as President of the Islamic Republic of the Gambia after losing the December 1, 2016 elections to Adama Barrow.

However, Linda chosed to specifically appreciate the role of the leaders of Guinea and Mauritania for the roles they played in averting a bloody fiasco that was predicted to ensue if Jammeh continues to cling to power after Barrow was sworn in as President in the Gambian embassy in Senegal.

“Finally! Thanks to Guinea and Mauritania leaders. All thanks to God almighty for his saving grace. #Gambiaonmymind#” Dr. Ayade posted on her Facebook timeline at about 5:00 AM on Saturday.

The leaders of both countries had flew into Gambia Friday morning ahead of a 12 noon deadline given to Jammeh to vacate office and after very brief talks, he (Jammeh) bowed to the pressure and vacated office after he had dissolved his cabinet and assumed all positions.

24 hours earlier, a contingent of 2,500 troops from the ECOWAS region led by Nigeria had arrived Gambia waiting to oust Jammeh with the local military refusing to engage in any form of war either in support of international forces which were pro Barrow or in support of Jammeh.

Dr. Linda’s post however drew reactions with several people reminding her of the roles of other countries in the saga that ensued after Jammeh had reversed his decision of accepting the results with that country’s national legislature extending his stay in office by 90 days shortly after he had declared a state of emergency to last 3 months about 24 hours to the time he was to constitutionally depart office.

She later clarified reasons for her post while replying to comments.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.