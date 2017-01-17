Governor Ayade Expresses Gratitude To Fallen Heroes

By Our Correspondent

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has expressed gratitude to the country’s fallen heroes who died in active service for the country.

He stated that their sacrifice for the country is a remarkable commitment that would never be forgotten.

Ayade insisted that the legacy of their death has remained a great strength for the country.

According to him, the nation could not thank them enough for “giving their all to keep the rest of us alive and to keep Nigeria one united country.

“For this, their commitment and strong faith in Nigeria will never be betrayed as all Nigerians are very grateful for their sacrifice to their beloved fatherland.”

Ayade, who spoke through his Deputy, Professor Ivara Esu, at the wreath laying ceremony to round off the armed forces remembrance week at the Millennium Park in Calabar, urged the Federal Government to continue to support the legion, widows and children of the fallen heroes to ensure they and their families are adequately taken care of.

His words: “These great Nigerians have paid so much price for the unity and peace of our great nation. We must not fail their great commitment to our beloved country.

“It is our duty to honor their great sacrifice by providing a shoulder for their loved ones they left behind. These men and women who died to keep our country safe are indeed great heroes we must continue to honor and appreciate for their faithfulness to a noble cause.”

