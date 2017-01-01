I Was Not Robbed In Calabar – Kiss Daniel

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Hip hop star artiste Kiss Daniel, has said he was not robbed at the Calabar Christmas Village, Cross River State, contrary to a news report on Tuesday.

Reacting to a question from one of his numerous fans @tommykingsblog, on his twitter page, Kiss Daniel who was widely reported to have been robbed at the Christmas Village by some national dailies said the report is not true.

“I heard you were attacked and robbed last night in calabar, How true is that? Kiss Daniel, whose real name is Daniel Anidugbe, responded “I wasn’t robbed.”

Some national dailies had reported that armed robbers stormed the Christmas Village while Kiss Daniel was performing.

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Jimoh Ozi-Obeh, said it was not a robbery attack, but a misunderstanding between the organizers while the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the state governor, Mr. Christian Ita, said “the report (of robbery) is replete with factual inaccuracies and outright lies invented by the author of the said report.”

