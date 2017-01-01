New Year: Senator Gershom Bassey Splashes 9.5 Million Naira On Constituents

By Our reporter

Senator Gershom Bassey representing Southern Cross River Senatorial District has shared about 9.5 million naira among his party members in his constituency as part of activities to mark the new year celebrations.

The Senator who commended the support, prayers and positivity from his constituency added that it’s time to acknowledge Jehovah God for divine protection and the victory he granted to the people and the State Governor, Senator Ben Ayade over his Supreme Court victory.

He said the victory was also for the people who have remained steadfast and believed in his policies that will lift Cross River state out of its civil service status to an industrialized state.

Senator Bassey said several legislative actions have been taken for the interest of the country to pull Nigeria from recession in 2017.

Also Speaking at the event, the State PDP Chairman, Ntufam Edim Inok advised every constituent to hold their representative accountable saying the people of the senatorial district also deserved their packages.

He pledged that the money given him in trust to share among the party faithfuls will be diligently shared adding that a record book has been opened at the party Secretariat to take down records of all representatives in the district.

Meanwhile N100, 000 from the sum was given to each political ward while N500, 000 was given to the women.

