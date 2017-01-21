Sacred Heart Primary School Bedia, 100 Others Benefit From SUBEB 2012 – 2015 Intervention

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Following the approval by Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade for the disbursement of NGN1.04Billion counterpart funding for the State Universal Basic Education Board (CRSUBEB) to access the Universal Basic Education 2012-2015 intervention fund, the Sacred Heart Primary School in Bedia, Obudu and over one hundred other schools are set to benefit.

This comes on the heels of the signing and release of 237 award of contract letters by the executive chairman CRSUBEB, Dr. Stephen Odey recently where he stressed that this will improve the infrastructure for the delivery of quality basic education in the state.

“The Sacred Heart Primary School Bedia is a sore sight in that beautiful community in Obudu” CrossRiverWatch education editor noted when he visited the institution in March 2016.

“The only infrastructure that looked and remains habitable till date is the administrative office with the class rooms not even fit for the rearing of mosquitoes.

“The school has no functional toilet with pupils and staff defecating in the open which is very bad” he said.

But, sources in CRSUBEB says following a request and passionate appeal by a son of Bedia, (name with held) the board decided to award contracts for the renovation of three classroom blocks and the construction of a new classroom block in order to give the institution a face lift.

The Executive Chairman of CRSUBEB, Dr. Stephen Odey also confirmed to CrossRiverWatch on the phone that projects for four blocks of classrooms have been awarded at the Sacred Heart Primary School Bedia. Three for renovation and one for construction of a new block.

He assured that with the mobilization of contractors set be begin in the coming days, work will soon begin in the school.

The school is among the over 100 scheduled to benefit from the intervention scheme with mobilization of contractors said to begin in the coming days.

The contracts awarded include the procurement of 85,000 textbooks in various subjects, 778 Magnetic Boards and Ghost dusters, 51,000 plastic tables and chairs, 682 customized pieces of table Tennis bats and balls from Germany as well as the purchase of 4 new Special Utility Vehicles, Jeep, Video and Still cameras to aid the monitoring and supervision of the projects.

