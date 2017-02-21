BREAKING NEWS
GMT+2 04:58
Cross River Garment Factory To Produce 100,000 Uniforms For Nigerian Peace Corps

About the author

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    Danboy

    I hope that production branches of the garment factory will be and should be set up in both the Northern and Central senatorial districts of Cross River State as the Calabar facility expands.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search

Facebook

Tags

akamkpa apc ayade bakassi ben ayade betta edu Breaking News breakingnews business calabar crime cross river cross river state crutech economy education Education election emmanuel etim entertainment health Health icj imoke jedy agba john gaul judiciary kidnapping legor idagbo ndoma egba news Nigeria obono obla obudu ogoja opinion pdp police politics Politics security sports super highway tourism unical

Follow Us

Recent Comments

2014 Powered By Wordpress, Goodnews Theme By Momizat Team