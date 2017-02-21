Cross River Garment Factory To Produce 100,000 Uniforms For Nigerian Peace Corps

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Nigerian Peace Corps has reached an understanding with the Cross River State Government to produce 100, 000 uniforms for rhe officees and men of the Corps from the Cross River State Garment Factory.

The Governor of Cross River, Senator Ben Ayade who disclosed this at the garment factory site shortly after his arrival from a three weeks visit abroad, said Peace Corps has engaged the Cross River Garment factory to produce 100, 000 uniforms for the organization.

Ayade who spoke to the press along side the Deputy National Commandant (Administration), Nigerian Peace Corps, Dr. Edet Bassey Ekpenyong, said that the garment factory reputed to be one of the largest in the world is well positioned to provide services to Africa in the area of garments.

Also speaking, the Deputy National Commandant (Administration), Nigerian Peace Corps, Dr. Edet Bassey Ekpenyong said that his organization is fully committed to working with the Cross River State Government to ensure the the Corps gets the best deal on the production of their uniforms.

