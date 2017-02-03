New City Development Ministry Embarks On Sensitization Visit To Obudu

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Cross River State government has commenced negotiations with communities in the northern town of Obudu which is to house the Obudu New City.

The New Cities Development Commissioner, George Ekpungu led a team recently to sensitize the locals and chiefs of Ipong ward in Obudu local government area on the project.

Obudu is about 350 kilometers north of Calabar, the Cross River State capital and is the hometown of the incumbent Governor, Senator Ben Ayade who argues that building new cities is not “Rocket science” as the state is richly blessed with “intellectual wealth.”

Pictures obtained by CrossRiverWatch show Ekpungu talking to community chiefs and some locals in Ipong ward which consists of Bebuatsuan, Bebuabie, Bebuagbong and Kakum communities which the Governor is a native of.

The commissioner who was accompanied by the Chairman of the Cross River State Infrastructure Development Board, Chief Eugene Akeh and the SSA Public Affairs to the Governor, Chief Tony Undiandeye relayed the commitment of the governor to see to the completion of the new city as well as the proposed Canadian international school.

He assured the community leaders who hosted them that the government was going to ensure that the interest of the communities was adequately factored into the planning process to mitigate whatever impact the projects may have on their lives.

While responding, some of the elders who spoke said they have given their total support to the proposed projects and urged government to hasten the progress of work.

They reiterated the fact that the governor is their son and that they will give him all the necessary support that he requires to succeed as governor of the state.

Other new cities to be built include Calas Vegas twins cities which CrossRiverWatch gathered clearing is ongoing at Odukpani local government area in the southern part of the state and Centicot which unconfirmed information suggests will be situated at old Ikom town in the central senatorial district and Northicot in the northern senatorial district of the state.



These will be joined by new cities in each local government area of the state, Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu told the Nigeria Army housing company when they paid him a courtesy call last year.

