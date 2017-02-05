Seven Communities Receive Transformers In Obudu

By Ikwen Atuaka

As part of the government’s effort to improve the distribution of power in the state, seven communities in Obudu LGA on Saturday 4th Febuary 2016, recieved a 200kva transformer each from the state government.

Speaking to CrossRiverWatch during the exercise, the Director General State Electrification Agency, Hon. Jake Otu Enyia, represented by Mr. James obegu said, “Electricity is critical to every part of our lives as individuals and as a nation. Without electricity, businesses cannot operate optimally and individuals will have to generate their power. This impacts their profitability and sustainability as well.

“For relaxation and recreation, and for general well-being, we require electricity. It is for this reason that the governor Senator Professor Ben Ayade has decided to complement the people’s efforts in improving the quality of lives in our communities through the donation of transformers,” Mr. James said.

The DG of the State Electricity Agency was accompanied by the Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Events Management, Mr. Kenneth Aklah, the Special Assistant on Special Projects, Mr. Emma Ikpe and the Community Relations Officer in Obudu, Hon. Emmanuel Akwagiobe who went round to distribute the transformers to the following communities:

1. Bekpam lay out Obudu main town

2. Bedia community

3. Bebuagbobg community

4. Ohong new lay out behind Begiading secondary school

5. Ikwomikwu community urban ward 11

6. Ukpe community

7. Ukwutia-Utugwang community.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Events Management, Kenneth Aklah who spoke to the clan heads of the seven communities adviced to “guard the transformers as their gold” and to try to do some fencing around them so they won’t be tampered with.

One of the clan heads of the communities who spoke with CrossRiverWatch, described the gesture as a welcomed development and thank the Governor for remembering them.

He also stressed that the Obudu community is fully behind the governor and wish him great achievements during his tenure.

However, there are reports that there has been total darkness in Obudu in the past two or three weeks with suggestions that the diesel powered plant that the governor did in the town may have broken down.

