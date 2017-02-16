UNICAL To Award Governor Aminu Tambuwal Of Sokoto, Others Honorary Doctorate

By Our Reporter

The Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal Sokoto will on the 11 of march 2017 be awarded honorary Doctor in Business Administration by the University of Calabar, Calabar.

The disclosure was made by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Zana Akpagu of the institution recently on a courtesy visit to the Governor.

Speaking Prof. Zana said: “Your Excellency Sir, We are here from Calabar, University of Calabar and we bring you greetings from that university.

“The Governing Council of our University and the Senate unanimously nominated you for the conferment of honorary SCOSA, Honorary Doctor in Business Administration.

“Your Excellency the conferment is slated for 11 March; on that occasion it will be our privilege and honour to have you within us”.

