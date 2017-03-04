2016 Obudu Unity Ambassador Goes Nude As Organizers Cringe

By Ushang Ewa

The second runner-up of the 2016 Obudu Face of Culture pageant, Queen Afebanye Igen, recently went nude, pictures in CrossRiverWatch possession reveal.

Afebanye came third in the 7th edition of the event held in September 2016 and it is currently unclear why she posed nude in the photograph obtained by CrossRiverWatch.

Clad in white pants, the beauty queen who is in her early twenties and a student of the state College of Health Technology, did not wear a brassiere leaving her breasts exposed while standing next to an unidentified male wearing a monochrome colored swimming short.

As at press time, it was still unclear where and when the picture was taken with organizers of the event, Mountain Cinema declining comment on the matter.

Sources say the release of the picture has left the pageant organizers at loss on managing the situation but a management staff of the company told this reporter that “That attitude does not in any manner represent the Obudu culture. While we would not deter anyone from pursuing their modeling careers even in pornography if they so desire, we will not allow that during their reign as Obudu queen. Our culture in Obudu where we come from cannot be so degraded by anyone. We feel very disappointed by this attitude and the public will definitely hear from us soon.”

Queen Afebanye has been reached for comments.

