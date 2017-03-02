Ayade Turns 49, To Celebrate Birthday With IDP’s

By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent

Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade says he will celebrate his 49th birthday with the Internally Displaced Persons in Bakassi local government area of the state.

As at press time, Ayade was still in Abuja where he left Calabar for, on Tuesday but a memo circulated by his Chief of Protocol, Asikpo Okon says he will be around to celebrate.

“His Excellency, The Governor Senator Prof Ben Ayade will tomorrow (today) 2nd March, 2017 by 11:00am celebrate his birthday with IDPs at Ikpa Nkanya, Bakassi L.G.A. To this end, you are all invited to come and celebrate with him.”

Meanwhile, accept His Excellency’s, warmest regard as he looks forward to seeing you with your spouses respectively” reads the memo which copied almost every public office holder in the state excluding those in the All Progressives Congress.

Also, CrossRiverWatch gathered that his wife, Dr. Linda Ayade is throwing a party for him at night with invitation letters sent to some appointees.

Ayade had on Saturday, last week while performing the groundbreaking ceremony for 5000 houses funded by the ANDP promised he will be back to celebrate his birthday with them as construction work will begin two days later.

Unconfirmed information suggests the Governor will travel to Abi tomorrow (Friday) morning for a function.

