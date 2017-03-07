Lassa Fever: Cross River Government Debunks Distribution Of Expired Drugs

By Jonathan Ugbal

The Cross River State Government has described reports that it distributed expired drugs to quarantined contacts of the reported Lassa fever victim as false.

The state has also promised that drugs will be available in Primary Health Facilities within two months to enable the quick kick off of the state’s social health insurance scheme tagged ‘Ayadecare’.

The Health Commissioner, Dr. Inyang Asibong in a statement issued Monday in Calabar the Cross River State capital and made availabel to CrossRiverWatch, said that following the sentinel case, there has been no other reported case with a total of 152 persons being tracked.

The statement which quoted Asibong as saying that she “Has debunked the rumours currently making the rounds that the state government has done nothing except distribute expired drugs to the quarantined contacts,” disclosed that meetings were held every evening to monitor progress of reports for the disease which has an incubation period of 7 – 21 days.

“There are 152 persons that were tracked and all are currently under surveillnce by the state and are on a prophylactic dose of Ribavirin tablets. The state also has a well equipped quarantine unit and very well trained volunteers in case of any outbreak” the statement read.

The government said all quarantined contacts were in good clinical shape due to “proactive measures” taken by relevant authorities and urged Cross Riverians to improve in hygiene and be mindful of people trying to instill fear in them.

“The public (should) not be deterred by the rumors and continue their daily lives as the ministry is doing everything to ensure a safe Cross River.” Asibong added.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.