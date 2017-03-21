Lebo, Edu Pay Second Term Fees For Primary School Pupils In Adadama

By Jonathan Ugbal

The Speaker of the Cross River House of Assembly, Honorable John Lebo and the Director General of the state’s Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Betta Edu have paid the school fees of public primary school pupils in Adadama, Abi local government area.

This is the second time in 4 months the duo are doing so in the community which has been plagued by war in recent years with the first witnessing the distribution of about 10,000 branded exercise books.

The duo, CrossRiverWatch gathered paid the fees through the heads of the benefitting schools noting that this will assist the parents and their wards in the face of the prevailing economic challenges.

Honorable Lebo lamented the biting poverty amongst his people. He posited that the youths required such assistance to forge on and disclosed that the gesture was in line with the education agenda of the current administration which has issued directives for the provision of basic education across the nooks and crannies of the state.

Dr. Edu explained that the scholarship was to relieve the parents and ensure that no one missed examinations due to non payment of fees. She said the war had cost Adadama people a lot and they were giving not because they had enough but because they cared enough.

“We are here to stimulate the younger generation to embrace education toward realising their full potential. Education is key, If we don’t help our children go to school, who will? How will they contribute to building our society?”

”This money is not from any government; it is from our meager resources but it is a sacrifice worth it because we are investing on the future of the society,” she said adding that the governor had promised not let his people down and he was fulfilling that promise.

“He has given us a sense of belonging and we will continue to do even more to ensure we sustain his good governance,” she said.

