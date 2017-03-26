Police Nabs Man Who Poisoned Restaurant That Killed 2, Left 46 Hospitalized In Ogoja

By Inyali Peter

The Cross River State Police command has disclosed that it has arrested one Mr. Paul Nchui who allegedly poisoned food in a restaurant that has left 2 people dead and over 46 hospitalized in the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo who confirmed this in a telephone chat said that, Nchiu, a 35 years man from Oboso, the affected community in Ogoja Local Government area of the state has confessed to the crime.

It will be recalled that there was pandemonium on Friday in the state over the cause of the sudden death of a food vendor and her husband, Mr. Edidi who died immediately after eating food from their restaurant.

The incident which left over 46 other people hospitalized raised serious tension in the state as many suspected that it was an outbreak of Ebola, Lassa or some strange ailment.

But the Police have confirmed that “One Mr. Paul Nchui, a suspect who poisoned a restaurant of a food vendor in Oboso community in Ogoja has been arrested.

“The suspect is in our custody and has confessed to the crime. He will soon be charged to court”.

The reason for the suspect’s action was not confirmed by the Police at news time but it is speculated in the state that the suspect has confessed that he poisoned the restaurant to punish the community for the treatment meted on him.

According to a source from the place who pleaded not to be mentioned, “The suspect has confessed that he poisoned the restaurant to punish the entire community because of the ill treatment they meted on him”.