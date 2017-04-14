$14M Indoor Sports Hall Collapse In Calabar As Cross River Government Accuse Contractor Of Defrauding State

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall of the UJ Esuene stadium in Calabar, awarded by the Imoke administration for the construction of the facility to host the controversial National Sports Festival, collapsed yesterday costing the state $14million (2.2billion Naira).

The collapse of the facility has returned to the fore, questions about the propriety of the contract and the competence of the contractor who is handling the project.

Awarded to Ozolua Giwa Amu owned Henley, Breton and Mayfield Company, the project has not only remained shrouded in controversy but has also not seen appreciable progress in the level of work on site since it was awarded.

Following the collapse of the facility, the Chairman of the Cross River State Sports Commission, Mr. Orok Duke took to his facebook timeline to describe the contractor as a fraud and called on Cross Riverians to “join hands to make this crook to refund our commonwealth”.

Mr. Duke accused the contractor of attempting to defraud the state even after collecting the N2.2billion Naira for the construction of the indoor sports hall.

“Later he came back and attempted to defraud the CRSG of 1billion Naira under the guise of clearing 53 containers in Onne Port to enable him complete the project. It was later found out that no container is consigned to CRSG in Onne.

“Having been found out as a crook, he decided to abandon the site and abscond to Accra,Ghana WITH OUR MONEY. The man is what we call “Ediye Ino”…fine thief. We should join hands to make this crook to refund our commonwealth.” Duke wrote on his facebook timeline.

Mr. Orok also told Channels Television that “He bought a house in Ghana. yesterday I read him writing, back to my base in Ghana and I saw him cruising with two women.”

It was not immediately possible for CrossRiverWatch to reach Mr. Ozolua who is said to be out of the country for comments on the development.











Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.