2019 And The Gathering Storms (2) BY VENATIUS IKEM

Those who are familiar with my social media opinion pieces will easily notice that I hardly do part 2.

Not because I don’t feel like I am writing a script for Nollywood but because I leave the suspense for deliberate effect. At other times it’s because the subject becomes stale or I am frustrated out of writing a follow up.

Most importantly, I don’t forget and sometimes I regret not doing the follow up, like in the case of the piece I titled: “The Road not taken.” It was a deliberate piece to help Governor Ayade have an alterative vision of what governance could be. I don’t regret because I think he could have done better with such an alternative.

I regret because I lost the opportunity to showcase a clear vision of alternative thinking because some people tend to run with the impression that all politicians have no clear vision of what we can do differently to advance the course of development in our society. On the other hand, we have not entirely lost the opportunity.

I have had to do this second part because the political momentum is moving faster than I had predicted in Part 1. Even though Emmanuel Etim had attempted to poopoo my opinion on the grounds that election was still very far off, I think the overwhelming reactions to my post made it unnecessary for me to do a direct rejoinder.

Events have since proved that I was right and that he was wrong. Yes, Governor Ayade is still forum shopping and his options are getting fewer. I won’t speculate on his moves again. I want him to remain mirrored in the confusion he created for himself.

When I repeatedly warned that he has no aides with the clout and experience to guide him through the state’s political firmament he ignored me. The Solomon Inok have remained stuck on Facebook! With respect to my friends and colleagues, Chief of Staff and SA governor’s office, they didn’t finish their apprenticeship before their rebellion. And when a boss or keeper of a shrine sees early signs of rebellion in an apprentice he withholds some information! That’s on the lighter note.

My joy this morning is with the Cross River State society that is proving very politically savvy. The ongoing conversation is no longer about whether the North will be replaced but who succeeds Ayade from the north in what I consider a clear understanding that the problem is with a person not the entire people. If you doubt me, do your opinion check. I have done mine. It is most gratifying indeed. The apprehension that a new governor from the north will want to do a second term has been doused.

If we can unanimously agree to change a non-performing Ayade, why can’t we change another Governor in line with our agreement whether he likes it or not? GEJ has been taught some political lessons by Nigeria too.

Without more elaboration I am proud of the civilized conversation that my state is taking on this matter and think that is the way forward for our state. Let’s no longer tolerate political misbehavior because we fear incumbency!

I think we are growing up as politicians!

Venatius Ikem Esq. A lawyer and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, writes from Obudu

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.