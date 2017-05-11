Breaking: Lassa Fever Kills Youth Corper In Calabar

By Jonathan Ugbal

A Lassa fever case has claimed one life at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Calabar the Cross River State capital CrossRiverWatch authoritatively reports.

The deceased is a Youth Corper, identified as Onwuegbuzie, Stanley Samuel CR/16B/2098 was serving in Community Secondary School, Ofodua, Obubra LGA.

The Cross River State commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong confirmed the death to this reporter on phone but assured that the state was on the matter to ensure that no other person is affected.

“Yes a Youth Corper was brought in and samples were taken to the laboratory and it was a confirmed case of Lassa fever, the corper died moments ago in the facility (UCTH).” Dr. Asibong said.

“Cross Riverians should go about their normal businesses as the state is currently following the WHO protocol on the case and we have begun our meetings.

“I will release an official statement tomorrow to update Cross Riverians on the case” she added.

More details later…

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.