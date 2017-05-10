If Only Tomorrow Comes BY NANDI BETTE

YESTERDAY

Behind close doors

they decided our fate.

Pawns on their Chess Board.

we became.

YESTERDAY

In our absence,

our heads got shaven.

Behind our backs

They gave us a king.

YESTERDAY

From the opulence of

their comfort abodes

amidst popping of Champagne

and clicking of glasses

they toyed with our TOMORROW.

TODAY

It is a harvest of promises.

Emptiness remains our Lot.

We strain the eyes

yet Nothing in view.

TODAY

In urban centres

we jostle for walking space

alongside “Okon Calabar”

as we wade through

mountains of uncleared Refuse.

TOMORROW

From Central, to the North

to the South,

and to all nooks and cranny,

we shall appeal, in the open.

TOMORROW

The Peoples Paradise

will boom again.

On her feet

Cross River will walk

once more.

YES

Once more

we shall hold our heads high up,

If only tomorrow comes.

AND

definitely,TOMORROW

will surely come.

Selah!

Nandi Bette writes from Ikom local government area.

