If Only Tomorrow Comes BY NANDI BETTE

YESTERDAY
Behind close doors
they decided our fate.
Pawns on their Chess Board.
we became.
YESTERDAY
In our absence,
our heads got shaven.
Behind our backs
They gave us a king.
YESTERDAY
From the opulence of
their comfort abodes
amidst popping of Champagne
and clicking of glasses
they toyed with our TOMORROW.
TODAY
It is a harvest of promises.
Emptiness remains our Lot.
We strain the eyes
yet Nothing in view.
TODAY
In urban centres
we jostle for walking space
alongside “Okon Calabar”
as we wade through
mountains of uncleared Refuse.
TOMORROW
From Central, to the North
to the South,
and to all nooks and cranny,
we shall appeal, in the open.
TOMORROW
The Peoples Paradise
will boom again.
On her feet
Cross River will walk
once more.
YES
Once more
we shall hold our heads high up,
If only tomorrow comes.
AND
definitely,TOMORROW
will surely come.
Selah!
Nandi Bette writes from Ikom local government area.
