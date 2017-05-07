Immunization: Cross River Charge Health Workers On Efficiency, Spend N150Million On Polio Vaccines

By Jonathan Ugbal

The Cross River State Government says it hopes to immunize 800,000 children in five (5) days.

NGN150million has also been spent on 2.6 million polio vaccines in the past one year with the immunization team increased from 1,600 to 4,000 persons in a bid to achieve 100 percent coverage in target populations the state said.

The Director General of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (CRSPHCDA), Dr. Betta Edu stated this during the flag off of the second round of the National Immunization Plus Days (NIPDs) in Akamkpa local government area by the Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu.

Esu, represented by the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong commended the health staff in the local government for blazing the trail after recording a “tremendous coverage” in the first round with a target population of 41,394.

He said this was the reason Akamkpa was chosen for the flag off exercise and charged health workers to be diligent during the exercise.

Also, Betta called on relevant authorities and stakeholders to inform residents on the need to bring out their children for immunization.

The state coordinator of the World Health Organization Dr. Tom Igbu commended the state government efforts and reiterated the organization’s commitment to support health programs.

