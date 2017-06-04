Groups Drums Support For Donald Duke’s Presidential Aspiration (Video)

By CrossRiverWatch Admin
Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.
One Comment
Comrade Ogar Linus Ogabo
Dear Nigerians let all of us give His Excellency Donald Duke the transformer, the best Man fit for the 2019 Presidency our support and vote. He had done it before and will continue doing what he know best, a developer, who transformed Cross River State and make it a First Class world Tourist state. He will make Nigeria proud and one of the most developed nation in the world.
I believe in HIM!
what about you?