BREAKING NEWS
GMT+2 02:25
Groups Drums Support For Donald Duke’s Presidential Aspiration (Video)

About the author

Jeremiah Archibong

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    Comrade Ogar Linus Ogabo

    Dear Nigerians let all of us give His Excellency Donald Duke the transformer, the best Man fit for the 2019 Presidency our support and vote. He had done it before and will continue doing what he know best, a developer, who transformed Cross River State and make it a First Class world Tourist state. He will make Nigeria proud and one of the most developed nation in the world.
    I believe in HIM!
    what about you?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search

Facebook

Tags

akamkpa apc ayade bakassi ben ayade betta edu Breaking News business calabar crime cross river cross river state crutech economy education Education election emmanuel etim entertainment health Health ikom imoke infrastructure inyang asibong jedy agba john gaul judiciary kidnapping legor idagbo ndoma egba news Nigeria obudu ogoja opinion pdp police Politics politics security senator ben ayade sports tourism unical

Follow Us

Recent Comments

2014 Powered By Wordpress, Goodnews Theme By Momizat Team