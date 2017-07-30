Cross River SUBEB Chairman Locks Out 72 Staff For Lateness

By Uchino Amatey

The Executive Chairman of the Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (CRSUBEB), Dr. Stephen Odey on Friday locked out staff of the board for coming late to work.

Odey expressed disappointment at the attitude of staff towards work and pointed out that his action was to instill discipline among staff to ensure efficiency and effectiveness.

“I was not impressed when I got here by 8 o’clock and most offices were locked, nobody should force us to do our work. People are looking for this job, you have it and you are taking it for granted,” he said and advised staff to be punctual and remain committed, while warning that those who go against the rules will face disciplinary action.

“I will pardon you today without query because this is the first time, next time would not be the same, we should all try to support government efforts by showing commitment to work and being at our duty post at all times” Odey said.

Stressing the need to enthrone commitment and efficiency, he said all civil servants are to be at their duty post from 8.am to 4pm daily.

CrossRiverWatch gathered that, upon his arrival only 2 out of 20 staff in the directorate cadre and 26 out of 75 staff on salary grade level 7 to 13 had reported for duty, while 10 out of 15 junior staff were present.

