Not Too Young To Run Bill – The Cross River Outlook BY EDEM DARLINGTON

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Maneuvering my way through the densely populated Nyanya area to keep up with an earlier appointment around Maitama. I struggled to pick a persistent call.

The caller, a dear friend, Ukachi Chukwu, Media and

Communications Officer-

Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth & Advancement (YIAGA) , was on the other end. “Edem, please, Hon. Nwulu asked that we contact you, we need to make sure the Not Too Young To Run bill doesn’t die” she said.

Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth & Advancement (YIAGA), one of the vocal youth advocacy groups in support of the Not Too Young To Run bill.

And of course, nothing could have made my day than such news.

In a country where age had at several times been used to hinder intellectual progress and national development. I quickly gave my consent. And the rest is history.

Hon. Tony Nwulu, a young man from Ebonyi State in his early thirties had dared the odds of Lagos political thoroughfare.

In a Nation pitiably dismembered with ethnicity and shattered by religions schism.

Had successfully, through the good will of the electorate and power of vote found himself in the green chamber having been voted by the constituents as member representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency.

Perhaps, his experience first, having to achieve that at such a young age and in a ‘foreign’ land was yet again determined to ensure young people like him were not shortchanged in the governance process.

Seeking a larger collaboration with all stakeholders, including Civil Societies and Media, had ask that my humble self and other young media professionals and Civil Society Organization -CSO activists attend a meeting to draw a frame work in raising public awareness for advocacy of the Not Too Young To Run bill.

Meetings upon meetings, mock debates, seminars and workshops characterized the process.

During these events, I could literary feel the pulse of those young Nigerians. I could perceive their readiness and I was surprised at their level of political awareness.

With the bill successfully passed by the National Assembly. Young people need to understand that the real work begins now.

It is not time to go home and rest. But for those seeking political offices through the power of vote. There is greater need to synergies together in other to implement the spirit of this law.

Back to Cross River State; Young people in the state must understand clearly that power is not given but taken.

Cross River State is perhaps the most blessed in the country in this regard considering the array of young people who have, at one point or the other occupy one political office or the other.

From Donald Duke who became governor at a youthful age of 38 to Liyel Imoke whose age record is yet to be beaten at the Nigerian Senate, having become a member of the Red Chamber at age 30.

The current governor, himself very youthful in age and glyph. came to power a little above his forties.

At the State Assembly, we also boast of a very young and articulate leader at the helms of affairs. Who himself, I have found to be sufficiently equipped with all legislative artfulness.

The current leadership in the State, must therefore see this bill as a beautiful bride and take the lead among other states towards consciously ensuring young people with character and genius are unrepentantly supported in their quest to occupy public offices.

I understand Governor Ben Ayade has already done so well in appointing many young people into his government but we need not be deceived.

There is distinct difference between political appointment and elective positions.

When political activities begin, those who have held on to power for long now must ensure that the virginity of this law is not deflowered by party politics.

Lazy talks like ” wait for your time” such disgusting statements like ” Party say make you work more” must be bluntly resisted.

When such lame statements like ” Oga say make you wait for another time ” resist it! Who be Oga? “Party say, party no say…” who be party?

The governor and other political leaders in the state must be ready to face the truth.

The argument usually bandied about is the exuberance of people within this age bracket. Again, this calls for stringent measures in the selection process.

In other to ensure that political thugs and criminals do not masquerade under this lid to trivialize the struggle and chances of others.

I advocate a thorough profiling of those seeking elective offices in the state. Security issues should be of uttermost priority.

In a political clime like ours, where gangbanger is rewarded above reasonableness, this law will have to go beyond mere paper thing into becoming part of us.

The leadership of the state will have to show with all cheerfulness their desire to implement the spirit of this law in Cross River.

There should be some level of financial consideration across all political party lines for tickets and other financial burdens.

Youths with no criminal record, who seek elective offices must be considered and encouraged in the spirit of this law through some financial palliatives in other to reduce the much financial load associated with party politics.

Also, political parties in the state should, provide at least 50-55%% affirmative action for young people seeking elective offices to support the law.

I dare say that the best days of the Cross River State has been when young people were in leadership positions. The handwritings are glaring.

As the processes of domesticating this law in states gets down to the state Assemblies, we, watch with kin interest to see those, the real enemies of our future are. Their response to this law will speak volume.

It is, however, important to maintain that this bill was conceived not only to encourage youths to seek elective offices but also to ensure youths participation in governance.

Which is where I like to enjoin all young people in the state to share their ideas, organise public debates for better governance, send their proposals and contributions to government agencies and ministries – this also is participation.

Edem Darlington is a Nigerian Journalist

he can be reached via-[email protected]

Short Link:

