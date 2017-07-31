Monday, July 31, 2017
Travelogue: The Tortuous Road To Borum In Boki BY NANDI BETTE

In 1962, the Eastern Nigeria Regional government, under the premiership of Dr. Michael I. Okpara, acquired land from Irruan, Osokom, Okundi and Borum communities and established the Boki Farm Settlement in Borum.

Later, the farm settlement metamorphosed into what is now known as the Boki Oil Palm Estate, that generates a lot of revenue for the Cross River State government.

In March/April this year, a bloody crisis erupted in the landlord communities of Oku and Borum; and lately, Ogep Osokom. Newspaper reports attribute the whole catastrophe to the struggle for the control of the Estate by Governor Ayade’s political Appointees.

Meanwhile the access road to Borum and Njua Kalu communities is, to put it mildly, terribly tortuous.

The road is bushy, muddy, and riddled with water pools all along. The poor villagers literally pass through hell to get their farm products to the nearby Okundi market.

The present condition of the Borum road (Credit: Nandi Bette)

This is therefore, appealing to these appointees, especially the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) who hails from Borum, that, as they fight over the control of the Estate, they should consider the plight of the masses, and do the needful accordingly.

The present condition of this road is woeful. It is a shame, and should constitute sufficient embarrassment to the Boki nation in particular and Cross River State Government at large!

Nandi Bette writes from Boki in central Cross River State.

