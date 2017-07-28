Friday, July 28, 2017
UNICAL Theft: Solar Battery Thief Apprehended, Arraigned

By Ushang Ewa
The police in Calabar, the Cross River State capital have arraigned one Mr. Stanley Osim for stealing 4 batteries of solar powered street lights in the University of Calabar.
Mr. Osim is part of a gang that have broken more than 54 of the solar powered street lights with their batteries stolen as Police authorities hope this will help them recover the remaining 50.
The University management had disclosed recently that 54 solar powered street lights were vandalized and their batteries stolen with the Vice Chancellor, Professor Zana Akpagu frowning at the act and that of those stealing flowers.
However, the news of the arraignment of Mr. Osim has left the management elated with Professor Zana commending the police and expressing hope that this will lead to the recovery of the remaining fifty batteries.
TThe case will be heard on August 14, 2017.
