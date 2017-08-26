Click Age Revolution And The New Cross River State BY EDEM DARLINGTON

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

I am an unapologetic believer in the young people of Cross River State. My reasons are simple and clear; With youthfulness comes dynamism, puissance and innovation.

Greater part of any nation’s glory and pride were accomplished by young people. There are certain heights one cannot attain when age is no more on your side.

This is why developed nations the world over commit humongous resources in building her younger generations without any sentiment, because they understand that the future of any nation lies within their young people.

So, my heart bleeds when our political predators within the system think that young people are merely good as political tools rather than agents of good governance.

For anyone to look down on the large population of young people out of a population of about four million Cross Riverians, is pure foolishness and crass ignorance.

I have little respect for the old and aged who do not regard young people. – No apologies.

Youthfulness is the prime of all humans. Any society that ignores this important set of people robs themselves of the future.

I, was therefore, terribly disappointed when my attention was drawn to a radio interview session granted by the Cross River house of assembly speaker over the Not Too Young To Run bill, when the speaker mentioned that young Nigerians lacked leadership capacity to govern.

Well, what the speaker did not tell his listeners, is what exactly he meant, when he used that word ‘capacity’ (his interviewers would have asked him to explain further).

It is indeed amusing. Or does the speaker want us to believe that governance is some kind of space science?

It reminds me of that lazy statement “mobile phones are not for poor people” – Even the mai ruwa who supplies me water has two set of phones sleeping within his palms.

As I listened, I barely could get any point from what the speaker was saying. If I did, it was a man who was reeling out his personal achievements rather than proffering workable solutions.

He talked about how his attendance of leadership programs and trainings for young people organized by “abroad politicians” helped prepared him for the office. Well, while this is not bad. Like the biblical instruction to the people of Ephesus, I have somewhat against that.

Excuse me sir, did you say you went abroad to enjoy goodies made possible by the political class of other countries?

When are you going to replicate one in your country sir?

You see, our politicians behave like bad fathers, who eats dinner, lick their fingers and forgets that the children are waiting to “carry the plates.” – If you understand what I mean.

What the speaker failed to realize is that, those patriotic individual, so believe in their young people that they commit huge resources to developing them. An attribute that eludes our own people.

The question they have continually failed to ask themselves is; If those “abroad politicians” had continued giving the lame excuse of lack of capacity among their young people, without drawing comprehensive training agenda to develop them, would they have had those training opportunities?

That the political class in Nigeria are the real problem of this country is no more news. (age not withstanding)

Obviously, the speaker was unaware that by saying that, he direly shot himself on the foot.

Ok, lets even agree that young people lack leadership capacity as they would want us to believe. Whose fault is that? Mine?

Anyway, that is a story for another day.

To the issue at hand. I, believe young Cross Riverians have everything it takes to lead this state to her glory.

More young people need to be involved in governance. I know some of you will be quick to say “Ayade is doing that already now,” hold your peace yet.

Now, I love that grammar speaking Obudu born governor. I love his vigor and glitz.

His vitality and business bend in governance is absolutely fantastic. I appreciate his believe and inclusion of young people in governance, it is greatly amazing.

But, I choose not to be deceived. There is a clear difference between politics of appointment and election.

Agreed, the number of political appointees below 35 years, (permit me not to use the word ‘youths’, after all youth leaders of some political parties are 60+) is reasonably commendable. But, for me, the true test of governor Ayade’s love for young people will be when political activities kick off.

I, want to see the number of young people, the governor’s political party under his leadership will back to secure party nominations.

I am not one of those who believe that power is dashed out like pie. I know that power is taken and not given. Which is why I pray all young Cross Riverians, who are tired of the old, will immediately begin a revolution. What I call the click age revolution.

By click age, I am talking about the power of the new media. If America, United Kingdom and other nations did it, why shouldn’t we?

I believe out there, are young Cross Riverians with strong leadership capacity, integrity and foresight to take the state to that real paradise.

I believe in the ability of young intelligent Cross Riverians, many of whom our paths have crossed to troop out and seek elective positions ridding on the successes of the Not Too Young To Run bill.

Often, the old political class will use the impaired excuse of delinquency among young people.

But, it is important to note that stealing does not have a peer group, neither does political rascality and thuggery have age mate.

It is a disease that affects both the old and the young. But politicians want us to believe that it is the sickness of only the young.

If you are corrupt, you are corrupt. Background or academic qualification not withstanding.

It has nothing to do with how many leadership trainings one has attended nor your religious servile but rather in the willingness to do the right thing at every given opportunity.

This is a click age. An era where almost everything is just a click away. I expect young people to rise to the occasion.

Banking on their numerical strength, this is the time for young Cross Riverians to use their “click power” to sift the bad political eggs and retire the over-recycled ones.

This is the time to inject new blood by introducing the vibes and vigor that comes with youthfulness into governance.

These cannot be achieve by sitting back and waiting, it can only be done by stepping out there to seek political party nomination to be elected.

I have unshakeable faith that the future of Cross River State rest squarely on the shoulders of her youths.

It will be foolishness to think that you can rob the future of the present and expect to be present in the future.

Edem Darling is a Nigerian Journalist. He writes via – [email protected]

Short Link:

