GEJ Inlaw Shooting: Suspects Were Arrested In Obudu

By Ushang Ewa

The four suspects arrested and paraded by the Cross River State command of the Nigeria Police Force for the shooting of Prince Godswill Edward were all arrested in Obudu CrossRiverWatch findings reveal.

Mr. Edward was trailed by his assailants while returning from a social outing in July 7 and shot.

He is the son in-law to Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

The police arrested four and the Police Commissioner, CP Hafiz Inuwa listed their names as earlier reported by CrossRiverWatch.

But, a highly placed Government official who did not want his name in print told our correspondent that the four were arrested in Obudu.

“They were arrested on July 26 at different places in Obudu and all four of them have been living there.

“In fact, three of them are from Obudu and the other one I should also say he is an Obudu boy even though he is Ibo but has spent some time in Obudu,” the official said.

CP Inuwa had said that the suspects: Aniah Godwin Ungwugwaye,18; Akwagiobe Boniface, 22; Adamade John Ereshe, 23; and Ekuma Ifeanyichukwu, 26 had been interrogated and made “useful statements in connection with the shooting, aimed at facilitating the arrest of other fleeing associates for interrogation and prosecution.”

