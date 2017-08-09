Labor Criticize Cross River Government Over Number Of Nurses In The State

By Ogar Monday

Cross River State is currently plagued with a shortage of nurses said the Chairman of the state chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwifery (NANNM) Comrade Ojong Ogar.

Mr. Ojong stated this Tuesday, while addressing participants at the maiden Cross River State health summit where he said there were less than 1,000 nurses tending to the over 1,013 primary health facilities in the state with only 6 anesthetic nurses attending to the same number of health centers.

The theme of the summit was: Translating Health Policies and Plans into Action.”

And, Mr. Ojong described as ironical, that a discussion on the growth of health sector was being held without a recourse to those who are to both man and implement the decisions reach.

He challenged the Government to put actions into words by properly engaging the health workforce in order to maximize the benefits that is accruable from sound health policy decisions.

But in her response, the Director General, Cross River Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Betta Edu confirmed the situation but stated that the Government is doing all it can to change the situation.

Betta added that with the lifting of the embargo on employment by the Governor, her agency had earlier called for application with only 2 midwives applying.

She added that she attended the meeting of the midwives’ association in the state to encourage them to apply, and within no time the state health work force will be giving a boost.

