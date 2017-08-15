Northern Cross Riverians In The US Donate Mattresses To Ogoja General Hospital

By Elijah Ugani: Health Correspondent

Northern Cross Riverians in the United States of America have donated 30 pieces of mattresses to the General Hospital in Ogoja.

This forms part of the association’s thought of giving back to the society said the President of the association, Mr. Sunny Idiku last weekend during the presentation of the mattresses.

Mr. Idiku said that the association thought of purchasing high powered hospital equipment but the challenge of running such with step down transformers and considering the epileptic power supply made them turn to mattresses as an alternative.

“Our intention was to provide hospital equipment but the essence of the equipment may be defeated if the right use of the equipment is not met, and so we have decided to provide mattresses for the hospital,” said Mr. Idiku.

Ogoja is located some 300 kilometers north of Calabar, the Cross River State capital and its neighboring local government areas; Yala, Bekwarra, Obudu and Obanliku have been without public electricity supply for over 18 months.

Authorities in the state say the numerous stepdowns in the over 700 kilometers long power line from Abakaliki in Ebonyi state always sees very low voltage get to residents in these areas.

But, state authorities are appreciative of the gesture of the members of the National Association of Northern Cross River origin in Texas in the United States of America.

The Commissioner for Health, commended the association for their goodwill towards the state as both Cross Riverians and residents of nearby states will benefit from it.

Represented by the Medical Superintendent, General Hospital Ogoja, Dr. Patrick Ubi, Dr. Asibong said this will improve health care deliveru and took time to commend the host community; Ishibori for their support especially during thd recent food poisoning crisis in Mbube communities.

“This is the first time I am seeing this kind of gesture, the mattresses will be distributed to all departments for use,” Dr. Ubi said.

A former federal legislator, Chief Charles Alege who spoke on behalf of the Ishibori community said the mattresses were the second consignment donated after books were issued to the state library complex still located in Ogoja.

Mr. Alege who had served as a member of the House of Representatives, said that: “I am particularly happy to witness the transfer of this mattresses to the hospital by the President.”

The event was attended by Chiefs and Elders of Ishibori and Ogboja communities, Heads of Department in the Hospital among others.

