Public Property Recovery: Osinbajo Appoints Obla Head Of Special Investigation Panel

By Ogar Monday

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo has appointed Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla as the Chairman, Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.

The appointment was contained in a letter with reference No: PPR/OSAGF/PR/03 and signed by the Director of Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Bolaji Adebiyi.

Part of the letter reads: “In another development, the Acting President, with powers conferred on the President by Recovery of Public Property (Special Provisions) Act Cap R4, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 has approved the setting up of a Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.

“The Chairman of the Panel is Chief Okoi Obona-Obla, Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution. Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran is the Secretary to the Panel.”

Obla has been under fire of recent owing to the federal government’s loss of court cased against alleged corrupt officials from past administration.

But, he has faulted the legal system for the delay in the administration of justice.

