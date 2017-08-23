YPP Starts Scholarship Scheme In Cross River

By Ushang Ewa

The Cross River chapter of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has announced the launch of a scholarship program in the state in a bid to promote national unity through education.

This was contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the party in the state, Mr. Endurance Onun and made available to CrossRiverWatch which said this was part of the party’s strategy “to kick her ground running in the state.”

The scholarship is for students of higher institutions and starts by September 2017 the statement said.

The forms can be obtained at the secretariat of the YPP located at 78 Marian Road opposite the Federal Pay Office in Calabar, the Cross River State capital said the YPP.

“The scholarship contest which will have applicants compete in essay writing would also have the winner as well as the first and second runner ups crowned ambassadors of the party,” the statement read.

It explained the decision as a means to achieve one of its objectives as the party has “A belief that education is an important social instrument for national unity among the diverse people of Nigeria.”

“The scholarship scheme which is set to be the first of its kind in Nigeria political system would have winners enjoy a 2 and 1 year scholarship grant plus wardrobe allowance and other adds on,” the statement said.

Short Link:

