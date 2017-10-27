Thursday, November 02, 2017

New Feature: Don't miss any of our news again.Get all our articles in your facebook chat box.Click the Facebook Messenger Icon below to subscribe now

Southern Governors Wives In Calabar, Commend Ayade’s Developmental Strides

In Breaking News, Business &Economy, National News, Politics, Reports
Admin
Share this now

By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent

Wives of the 17 Southern state governors under the nomenclature, Southern Governors Wives Forum (SGWF) have commended Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade for his developmental strides.

They are in Calabar, the Cross River capital for their last forum meeting for 2017 and the President of the SGWF, Mrs. Nneoma Okorocha (Imo state Governor’s wife) who led the women on a courtesy call to Mr. Ayade on Friday said the governor is in a hurry to bring the dividends of democracy to Cross Riverians and maintained that projects such as the garment factory was people oriented as it generates jobs for women.

The SGWF comprises of wives of governors from the South-South, South-East and South-West regions.

And, Mrs. Okorocha who said it was instituted under the guidance of the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, to bring them together with a focus on empowering women and children, was committed to building bridges, development as well as understanding across the geopolitical zones and appealed for support from Governor Ayade and his counterparts for some of the forum’s pet projects.

Cross River State Governor, Senator Ben Ayade flanked by (R) his wife, Dr. Linda Ayade (L) President, Southern Governor’s Wives Forum, Mrs. Nneoma, Rochas Okorocha, alongside wives of other Southern Governors, shortly after paying a courtesy call on Governor Ayade, during the Southern Governor’s Wives Forum in Calabar. Friday (GHC/Dan Williams)

Mr. Ayade commended the SGWF for their choice of Calabar for their meeting and posited that Cross Riverians understand the strategic role of women and stressed the need for the empowerment of women for the good of the society.

He said that the various projects being undertaken by his administration have direct bearing and positive impact on the people, especially the garment factory which has 98 percent women and widows in particular as its employees.

The Governor maintained that the women’s forum complimented the men’s forum and pointed out that his administration was doing everything necessary to ensure that the people of the state imbibe the spirit of enterprise, even as he charged the SGWF members to take time off their crowded schedules to visit the garment factory and other scenic places in Calabar.

Earlier, Mr. Ayade’s wife, Dr. Linda Ayade had in her remarks, disclosed that the essence of the courtesy call was to intimate him of the purpose of their presence in Cross River State.

The forum which began yesterday, is scheduled to last till tomorrow (Saturday).

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade flanked (R) his wife, Dr. Linda Ayade (L) wife of the Deputy Governor, Cross River State, Mrs. Omotunde Ivara Esu, President, Southern Governor’s Wives Forum, Mrs. Nneoma, Rochas Okorocha, alongside wives of other Southern Governors, shortly after paying a courtesy call on Governor Ayade, during the Southern Governor’s Wives Forum in Calabar. Friday (GHC/Dan Williams)

New Feature: Don't miss any of our news again.Get all our articles in your facebook chat box.Click the Facebook Messenger Icon below to subscribe now

Text Advert by CRWatch :Place Yours

Will You To Learn How To Make Millions Of Naira Making Special Creams From Your Kitchen?.Click Here

My Friend Peter Almost Lost His Wife Because His Sexual Problem.Click Here To See What Saved Him


Expose Your Business And Make More Sales. Advertise On CrossRiverWatch.com Today

Share this now
Topics:
Appeal Court Dismisses Ex-Bursar Agi’s Case Against UNICAL
Internet Fraud: Police Parade 2 UNICAL Students, 70 Others For Rape, Kidnapping In Calabar

You may also read!

Cross River Health Ministry Destroys 600kg of Unwholesome Frozen Foods, Groceries

Nov 1, 2017 170 0 CommentsBy:

By CrossRiverWatch Admin The Food Safety and Inspection Services Unit of the Department of Public Health in the Cross

Read More...

BREAKING: Police Re-Arrest Raphael Odu, Patience Odey Over Odok Attack, About To Move Them To Abuja, To Invite Jude Ngaji And PDP Spokesman

Oct 30, 2017 503 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Ushang Ewa Police sources have reliably informed CrossRiverWatch that a team from the Force Criminal Investigation Department(FCID), Abuja

Read More...

Popular Calabar Watt Market Generated Only NGN21,000 As Revenue In 2016

Oct 28, 2017 578 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Ogar Monday; House of Assembly Correspondent The Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) of Calabar South Local Government

Read More...

Leave a reply:

Your email address will not be published.

Mobile Sliding Menu

Share this now