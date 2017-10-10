CrossRiverWatch Advert Rate

ADVERTISEMENT RATES
Specification Amount (N)
Pre article banner 30,000 per day
Full Length Mast-head – Static 20,000 per day
Side Bar – Static 10,000 per day
Bottom Bar – Static 15,000 per day
Side Bar – Dynamic 8,000 per day
Top Bar – Dynamic 10,000 per day
Bottom Bar – Dynamic 12,000 per day
Spot – Static 5,000 per day
Spot – Dynamic 3,000 per day
These rates are available only for 30 days per spot payment.
Note:
The Front Page goes for 300,000 for 2wks spot minimum while
Special Rates for others packages like Public Announcements, Press Releases, News of Special Interest, News Development and Follow-up, Events Coverage.
Management
CRWatch Resources
Advert hotlines: 08130197233, 08033369335,07051536836 E-mail: [email protected]
