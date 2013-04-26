Cross River Polytechnic to Take Off October 2013

by crossriverwatch admin
A committee to draft the academic brief to facilitate the smooth take off of the Cross River State Polytechnic at Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area has been inaugurated in Calabar.
Inaugurating the Committee, the Executive Committee of the State Polytechnic, Ugep, Professor Ivara E. Esu (OFR), recalled that the State Government had earlier set up an Executive Committee to “facilitate the mid-wifing of the proposed Institution.”
Professor Esu stated that in recognition of the need for an academic brief, the Executive Committee decided on men of proven integrity who will together work as a team to develop the academic brief which, according to him, “is a document that will mirror what the Institution will look like.”
Professor Esu disclosed Government’s expectation that the proposed Polytechnic will take-off in October 2013 adding that the institution will not operate as a conventional Polytechnic, but will be demand-driven as it will cater for the manpower needs of industries.
Also speaking, the Commissioner for Education, Professor Offiong E. Offiong, emphasized the need for the Committee to put in place program that will make the Polytechnic the hub of technical and vocational training.
He thanked members for accepting to serve in the Committee and promised his Ministry’s readiness to support them.
The Committee which has two weeks to submit its report has Professor Abara E. Abara as Chairman, Francis Ephraim, Augustine Ifejika, Ikposhi Abua, Eyo Effiom Essien, Chief Bassey Edem mfr, as members while Mrs Alice Egbe will serve as Secretary.
The Committee’s Terms of Reference include amongst others, the development of a comprehensive Academic Brief which will not only meet minimum standard set up by the National Board for Technical Education, but will also provide for programs that are market-driven.
