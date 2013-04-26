BREAKING NEWS
Cross River Polytechnic to Take Off October 2013

  1. 44

    CHRIS STEPHENS

    ladies and gentlemen, the admission is already on, so if ur interested alert me am a student in the [email protected].add me on whatsapp for reasonable chats abt d skul if u wish to knw more

  2. 43

    oden patrick ubi

    Is the school fees not too high,for the poor,

  3. 42

    EDET JOSEPH UNOH

    am a happy person to hear that there is a polytechnic in UGEP which is very wonderful, thank God for that mar bless you all in Jesus name.
    i will also use these opportunity to ask for application as a leatuer. i study mass communication in delta state poly and public relation in UNN.

  4. 41

    lawrence essien ikpi

    well, i am indepted to Almighty 4 bringing to pass for the ugepians(yakurr),pple.i just believed change has come to stay in Ugep.abaa yamomo, ya wi lhe!

  5. 40

    oluwafemi

    i want to knw if de pt progrm has started

  7. 38

    opuah abeikwen

    these is a vry much welcomed development, i must appreciate our innovative Governor, sen. Liyel imoke n all those who made dis vision a reality, i pray 4more insight to move this state forward. Pls more information about the admission forms and employment opportunities should be relayed to us via these medium. God bless cross river state.

  8. 37

    ThankGod Samuel

    Admision stuf on my mine.Any God tuch nigerian citizn shud alrt me wnt eva d form z available,plz God tuch.cntact:08167373515

  9. 36

    ThankGod

    Wit my grtest gratitud 2 God Almighty 4 makin dis day a renounce nd comemerated yr in cross river.admision tnx on point plz hlp wnt d admision form z out tro dis cntact:08167373515.

  10. 35

    JOHNSON ASUABIAT

    IS THE UGEP POLY FORM OUT? WHAT ARE COURSES AVAILABLE, PLS REACH ME ON. 08034618917

  11. 34

    Evans Benjamin

    help me out pls,i heard that d admission form for ugep poly is already out.wen is d deadline pls…need help 08160066192 tnx

  12. 33

    shadrach anor

    PIS WENT IS CROSS RIVER POLYTECHNIC FORM OUT.

  14. 31

    ThankGod Ubangha

    It is a pleasure to express my gratitude to governor Liyer Imoke, concern the yakkur development which he fodder established Ugep polytecnic, may the good God protect you, may God bless you with more inspiration.

  15. 30

    FRANCIS OKON

    PIS WENT IS CROSS RIVER POLYTEHNIC FORM OUT.

  16. 29

    jarule ubana ofem

    I luv it, but am now n Liverpool

  17. 28

    Elemi ivara Amor

    Be at alert because the admission form is almost ready? I still remain my self comrade Amor! 08062910172:

  20. 25

    ebit,otei

    it’s a welcome development kudos to the governor.i need employment opportunity as admin. officer.iam a graduate of bus. admin. n mgt.from fedpoly unwana.tanx

  21. 24

    E'dum,Dominic L

    Pls wen is d sale of d admission n is mass coms one of d courses offered in d school

  22. 23

    EXCEL UBI

    D great IMOKE i troway salute 2 u, crossivarians i greet u all. it is a tin of joy 2 ve somdthing of dis nature in ugep.my greatest happiness is dat all d OKADA boy in UGEP & IDOMI wil all ve d oportunity now 2 go 2 skul. am proud 2 am IDOMINIAN

  23. 22

    EXCEL UBI

    Am proud to be a crossiverian. Please where can i purchase the form and how much is the price. Please anybody that wants to pay helping hand should please call 07068130679. Cross river i bring greettings from the throne of grace.

  24. 21

    afu peter

    please what is the requirement for the school admission….thanks

  25. 20

    okoi otu

    I want us to be informed once the admiration forms are out

  26. 19

    thomas

    please how can i get admission into the institution

  27. 18

    thomas

    pls how can i get admission in to d institution

  28. 17

    Nathaniel

    Please, wen the admin. Form is out let me knw. Thanks.

  29. 16

    Elemi ivara Amor

    Pls i want to know when the institution entrance exam form will be out.

  30. 15

    ewa samuel john

    am so happy wen i heared dat polytechnic z in ugep. So i wil lyk to studied in dis poly. Nd i wil lyk to be informed wen d 4orm z out.

  31. 14

    Sampson Samuel Evo

    Well, it’s nice to know the new development and new happennings in Yakurr LGA and in Ugep in particular. It is my delight to acknoledge to you of my interest in seeking admission into your new open polytechnic and wish to know the courses outline and the duration etc. Please write me in my Email: [email protected] or contact me with 08185372925. I will be grateful if my humble wish is given consideration, please.

  32. 13

    Agent duke

    Pls hw du i get d fome am interested

    1. 13.1

      Maryland

  33. 12

    etim sam bassey

    almost all the states have various polytechnics but only in cross river state. . . it’s good we now decide to join the 21st century development.

  34. 11

    Godwin Ejuno

    The setting up of the polytechic is a grand milestone to develop central Cross State, exploit its rich natural resources and promote its technological advancement. Kudos to HIs excellency, Senator LIyel Imoke.

  35. 10

    Michael patrick onen

    Dats a gud development in yakurr and d state as a whole. I am qualified to lecture Entrepreneural development, insurance, business management, photography etc. Pls, d employment shuld b on a neutral ground. Tanks, God help us.

  36. 9

    Ebri Isaac Okoi

    Wanna tank d govt for dia final inuarguration @ d state politechnic of Ugep.

  37. 8

    Ewa Godwin

    God will help all graduates in yakurr to gain employment in d school in Jesus Name Amen

  38. 7

    Ewa Godwin

    pls d government of cross river state should remember its graduates for employment in d school,God help us all

  39. 6

    Ben Ottoh

    My College Cross from The college of technology Ugep.I wish your the best in Commioning the College on 15 th July 2013. Thank. Ben ottoh. Gov. Imoke, Professor Abara, chairman Francis Ephriam and Chief Bassey Edem and cop.

  40. 5

    Ben Ottoh

    I lived in Canada. Ben Ottoh

  41. 4

    Ben Ottoh

    I would like to take part in what happen the cross river college technology Ugep. I am son of Ugep, lived in Canada since in 1975 with cross river Scholarship. I own Ubi Ottoh Memorial Computer Secondary Ugep, Professional Career Development College. That offered Information Technology and CompTIA-A and Stroke Therapy Massage. I am Canada and I will be home in Ugep in Aug. 2013. I want to work college neither Director Work department or Teacher Electrical , Electronics ,Computer and Massage therapy as you see me fit in school. Ben Ottoh, B.Eng. Dilp Electronics, MIE.,stroke tech., Thanks Ben Ottoh

  42. 3

    Oje,Chinyere Ebri

    thank you,for bring a world class poly to us crossrivrians. please I am interested in lecturing in the school in hospitality and tourism department.I am qualified for it .
    here is my contact 08030871199

  43. 2

    Blessing Peter Nnai

    I want to know if you have sit light breach here in Abuja part time thank

  44. 1

    Blessing Peter Nnai

    I want to know if you have sit light breach here in Abuja

