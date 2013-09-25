Ogoja Girl Casts Spell on Her Father, Turns Him to Sex Toy

by crossriverwatch admin

A teenage girl in Ogoja (names withheld) on Thursday evening stunned worshippers in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Igoli when she confessed how she mistakenly hypnotized her father with ‘juju’ and turned him to a sex toy.

According to the twenty two year old girl, she met a man in Ogoja and fell in love with him and “I wanted him to marry me but he was not forth coming and so I went to a juju man and got him to do something for me to hypnotize him to love me and have sex with me frequently which he was reluctant to”.

She said they agreed on the price and the juju man prepared some “stuff and gave to me to add to a dish and serve to my lover and when I got home and prepared some good pounded yam and mixed the stuff in the soup and kept in the cooler for him”.

But as fate would have it, after she kept the food in the cooler and strolled off to Mission Road to get her lover to come and eat the delicious dish, his father who had gone to work returned home, got to the food first and when he opened the cooler and saw the good looking food, he ate up a large portion of it.

“When I came back, I opened the cooler and to my amazement the food was gone and when I asked my father who ate the food he said he was the one and I could not serve the food to my man again since what was left was very miserable.” The girl, with high cheek bones said.

Soon after the father ate the food, amorous feelings developed between “my father and I and we have been having sex morning, afternoon and evening and this has culminated in several abortions”. She said with tears rolling down her cheeks.

The sex escapades between the girl and the father which has been going on for two years apparently gave the girl a feeling of guilt prompting her to seek the assistance of Rev. Father Luke Odey, who is said to be a highly spiritual Reverend Father in the Ogoja Diocese who then offered prayers to stop the spell.

“Since Father Odey prayed for me I have not been having feelings for my father again and we have stopped having sex”. She told the bewildered Catholic congregation.

Rev. Father Odey who is from Obudu during the service warned girls and “even young men too, to stay away from such

acts because they can only destroy you”.

He said seeking such diabolical powers from the devil can only hasten young people to their graves and warned them to desist from such. “Even asking the devil to give you money is a passport to your early grave”.

