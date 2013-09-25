BREAKING NEWS
GMT+2 07:58
Ogoja Girl Casts Spell on Her Father, Turns Him to Sex Toy

About the author

Related Articles

4 Comments

  1. 4

    Mr Rational

    nollywood is here again

    Reply
  2. 3

    Mohammed Abu

    May!God deliva Ogoja and save us

    Reply
  3. 2

    Ntul Brainny 4 CHRIST

    May the almighty save us from such act and our part in Jesus name amen

    Reply
  4. 1

    Ntul Brainny 4 CHRIST

    May the almighty save us from such act in Jesus name amen

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search

Facebook

Tags

akamkpa apc ayade bakassi ben ayade betta edu Breaking News business calabar crime cross river cross river state crutech economy education Education election emmanuel etim entertainment Health health ikom imoke infrastructure inyang asibong jedy agba john gaul judiciary kidnapping legor idagbo ndoma egba news Nigeria obudu ogoja opinion pdp police Politics politics security senator ben ayade sports tourism unical

Follow Us

Recent Comments

2014 Powered By Wordpress, Goodnews Theme By Momizat Team