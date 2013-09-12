Soldiers and Cultists in Confrontation Over Council Leader’s Corpse

by crossriverwatch admin

Soldiers were deployed over the weekend in Obubra to stop the activities of a cult group, KKK during the burial of Emmanuel Obaji, the former Leader of the Obubra Council Legislature.

The Ku Klux Klan Confraternity according to sources had concluded plans to stop the ambulance bearing the body of the Leader at the Obubra Junction along the Ikom –Calabar highway and carry the casket bearing the body of the dead Leader on their shoulders to the Obubra Council headquarters the venue of a valedictory session by the councilors as a show of “respect and solidarity to their late senior member” but this did not go down well with the family members who reported the matter to the security agencies.

To forestall any such plans and probable ugly incidents, soldiers from the Quick Intervention Force were deployed to accompany the body all the way from the mortuary in Calabar where it was removed to Obubra to put pay to the plans by his nocturnal colleagues which family members fear may lead to some ugly development.

“At the Obubra Junction, the boys had converged in their numbers to carry out their plans but were dispersed by the soldiers and this almost resulted to physical confrontation between the soldiers and the Klan Boys but some elders prevailed on the boys to stop whatever plans they had for their dead colleague to avoid any confrontation with the soldiers which may lead to loss of lives” a source told CrossRiverWatch.

When the boys dispersed, the body was eventually taken to the Obubra Legislative Hall where a valedictory session was held before being taken to Okimbongha for interment in his family compound.

The late Mr. Emmanuel Obaji was Leader of Obubra Council between 2007 and 2010 and died in a ghastly motor accident along the Obubra –Apiapum road three weeks ago on his way to Calabar.

follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.