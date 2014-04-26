Catholic Priest Caught Red Handed On Businessman’s Wife in Ogoja

by crossriverwatch admin

The Catholic Diocese in Ogoja is boiling after a businessman, James Okafor caught his wife red handed in his matrimonial bed with a Catholic priest savoring the woman’s private parts.

The Catholic priest, a CrossRiverWatch source said had always been a regular visitor to the businessman’s home in Igoli Ogoja and his regular trips to the man’s home was regarded as a blessing by the man for being singled out by the priest for special prayers being an ardent Catholic.

But two weeks ago, the priest visited Okafor’s home as usual and was received by the unsuspecting Okafor who asked his wife to offer the priest drinks and refreshment.

After some time, the businessman decided to leave for his shop, Jenny Supermarket located along Mission Road in Igoli.

But as things would turn out, after driving away from his house towards his business, he remembered that he had forgotten to take the money his boys realized from sales the previous day which he was meant to take the bank and decided to go back home.

“When he got to his home, the door was not locked from behind and he went in but the priest and his wife were not on their seats in the parlor and as he went into the bedroom, the priest was right on top of his wife and the man screamed”. Our source said.

The source said the woman rather than show remorse, threatened to “expose” her husband if he dared to make noise about what he saw but the man could not take it and kept crying.

“When Bishop Aya got wind of what had happened, he was livid with rage and immediately queried the priest and transferred him to Ugep which is also a part of the Ogoja Diocese.” Our source continued.

Meanwhile, Mr. Okafor decided to take his wife to his hometown in Anambra State soon after the incident and is yet to return. “throughout the Easter break nothing was heard from them however Jennys Supermarket remains open.” Our source who is a close family friend of the Okafors concluded.

