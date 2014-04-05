How To Start A Small Scale Groundnut Processing Industry With Less Than 2Million

by crossriverwatch admin
This project focus on the processing of groundnut into oil and cake. Although the production process is similar for almost all the seeds with just slight differences in the production line.
The production line of oil from groundnut is: seed preparation, seed pressing/oil extraction and filtration.
The cost of our machinery for a small/medium scale mechanised groundnut oil mill is less than one million naira.
Where there is electricity, the machine can be powered using electric motor and where there is no electricity, you can use diesel engine.
One tone of groundnut seed produces an average of 500ltr of groundnut oil, 420Kg of groundnut cake, and 40Kg of groundnut sludge.
So if you process 1tone of groundnut seeds, you are likely to get an average profit after sales of N16,000.
The oil milling machinery referenced in this write-up has the capacity to process a minimum of 2tone of groundnut seeds per day. Which means an average of N32,000 profit after sales is realizable per day, which translates to N896,000 per month.
It should be noted that there is a ban placed on the importation of vegetable oil into Nigeria so as to encourage local investors to go into its production. This gave birth to a very high demand in the country, as the present production level doesn’t meet demand.
You get dealers paying in advance for your products the moment you start production. Study shows that over 80% of the populace of Nigeria consume or use vegetable oil and its products.
The machine can also process soya beans and cotton seed.
Serious minded investors can contact the writer for assistance in executing the project.
The investor(s) will also be provided with more detailed information and technical assistance in setting up the project.
To contact the writer, send a mail to [email protected]
follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch
Short Link:
Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.
9 Comments
majory mwitila
how much does this machine cost and where can i purchase it from
Nwachukwu Anthony
Where can I get the address or phone number of where the ground nut oil machinery
Ovasons production
Pls pastor ben also need the total cost of setting up such a company in obubra C R S
Danboy
Readers, be warned as this may not be a legitimate business.
Why? The unknown “writer” did not provide a verifiable business name, address, phone number, and contact person!
The e-mail address is fishy to me.
This may be a scam!
Be forewarned!!!
sulaiman
I also need the price of the machines
Dinatu Tanko
pls send me the cost of the groundnut process machine
thanks
ramakrishna
I would like to start medium scale ground nut oil industry, kindly advice.
Ayisha
I am a Ghanaian and wants to start up my own business. I am very much interested in the groundnut processing industry but does not know how to get the machine to buy.
I hope you can help me with that.
Thank you
adrian
Likewise am having the same ideas though am Tanzanian but hopely we can joinup to build better future.