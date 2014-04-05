How To Start A Small Scale Groundnut Processing Industry With Less Than 2Million

by crossriverwatch admin

This project focus on the processing of groundnut into oil and cake. Although the production process is similar for almost all the seeds with just slight differences in the production line.

The production line of oil from groundnut is: seed preparation, seed pressing/oil extraction and filtration.

The cost of our machinery for a small/medium scale mechanised groundnut oil mill is less than one million naira.

Where there is electricity, the machine can be powered using electric motor and where there is no electricity, you can use diesel engine.

One tone of groundnut seed produces an average of 500ltr of groundnut oil, 420Kg of groundnut cake, and 40Kg of groundnut sludge.

So if you process 1tone of groundnut seeds, you are likely to get an average profit after sales of N16,000.

The oil milling machinery referenced in this write-up has the capacity to process a minimum of 2tone of groundnut seeds per day. Which means an average of N32,000 profit after sales is realizable per day, which translates to N896,000 per month.

It should be noted that there is a ban placed on the importation of vegetable oil into Nigeria so as to encourage local investors to go into its production. This gave birth to a very high demand in the country, as the present production level doesn’t meet demand.

You get dealers paying in advance for your products the moment you start production. Study shows that over 80% of the populace of Nigeria consume or use vegetable oil and its products.

The machine can also process soya beans and cotton seed.

Serious minded investors can contact the writer for assistance in executing the project.

The investor(s) will also be provided with more detailed information and technical assistance in setting up the project.

To contact the writer, send a mail to [email protected]

