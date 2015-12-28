Efuts Are Not Under Efiks Or Quas, We Are Equal – Muri Munene, Effiong Mbukpa

By Archibong Jeremiah

The Paramount Ruler of the Efut Nation and Calabar South, His Royal Majesty, Muri Munene, Effiong Mbukpa has reiterated that the Efuts are not under the Efiks nor Quas as presumed by many but are equals.

The rebuttal which was made recently in an interview with our reporter followed rounds of rumors in circulation that the Efuts are subject to the rule of the Obong of Calabar, thus challenging the rule of the King of Efuts.

His words: “The Efuts are autonomous entity who migrated from South Africa during the Batanka war in the 11th century; this area called Efut was dis-virgined by us. We first landed at Ikang, then to Isu-Ekong, when it couldn’t occupy all of us as at then, we all left and settled at Creek town with some returning to Calabar where we have the eight ancestral clans.

“The Southern Calabar entirely belongs to the Efuts, in fact in Suit No. C 79, 73 it clearly stated that the one percent of the Efiks which is that Bayside was given to them by the Efuts and nobody has challenged that judgment; it’s still intact, so the Efuts own this part of the area. We have larger area in Odukpani and Bakassi and in the olden days, it’s the Efuts that does sacrifice to the deity of Bakassi”.

Furthermore, he revealed that, “In 2003 the then Obong of Calabar, Elijah Henshaw claimed supremacy and Donald Duke in his wisdom demanded for our position papers since he doesn’t want any problem, the present Obong was a member of that panel and we had a superseding position paper because it clearly stated in Cap 88, Land Ordinance of the Efuts claim that the Efiks left Creek town, settled in Calabar with the consent of the Quas and Efuts which means the entire Calabar belongs to the Quas and Efuts”.

Adding that, “And in Suit No. C13 1946, it is clearly stated by the Obutongs that the whole land of Calabar belongs to the Quas and Efuts which they have testified before learned judges and they say they cannot deviate from it even if Heaven falls. These are facts, it is clear that the Efuts met the Quas here and same to the Efiks who came last but soon dominated the Quas and Efuts because of their instincts of operation and suppression, we are independent”.

His Royal Majesty, Muri Munene concluded by maintaining that nothing on earth can defy truth as he called on his subjects to remain peaceful and have a blissful festive period.

