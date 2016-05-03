Gunmen Invade UNICAL Staff Quarters, Abduct Lecturer, Wife And Daughter

By CrossRiverWatch admin

Hoodlums are reported to have invaded the University of Calabar residential quarters early Tuesday morning and abducted a senior staff in the School of Medical Sciences, Dr. S. Ndifon, his wife and daughter to an unknown destination.

Sources in the school told CrossRiverWatch that that the gunmen invaded the school premises from the Obufa Esuk River which which is close to the staff quarters, early Tuesday morning while firing sporadic shorts in all directions to scare people away before gaining entrance into the lecturer’s house to abduct him and his family members.

Some residents told journalists that they regularly contribute money to pay some policemen to keep guard around the quarters but were surprised that the hoodlums did not meet any resistance during the invasion.

“We usually contribute money to assist the university security men to keep vigil around the quarters because the place is quite desolate and is frequently invaded by thieves and robbers”.

As the time of filing this report no demand has been made by the hoodlums and the Information Officer of the University, Effiong Eyo said the matter has been reported to the police and investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile CrossRiverWatch gathered that the Academic Staff Union of University ASUU, UNICAL Chapter has consequently declared a seven days solidarity strike to press the management of the school and the government to immediately contain the deteriorating security situation in the schcool.

A statement from ASUU in UNICAL say a committee has also been set up to review the security situation and make recommendations on the way forward to the University management.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.