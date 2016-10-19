UNICAL To Commence Admission Into Faculty Of Engineering In 2016/2017 Session

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The University of Calabar is scheduled to commence academic activities in its new Faculty of Engineering sources in the varisty’s management says.

Courses to be offered in the faculty includes; Agricultural Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering the source said.

The varsity is set to admit students into the new faculty with Professor Alex I. Menkiti of the Department of Physics set to head the new faculty which had notable Alumni of the insititution like minority leader of the 8th Assembly, Senator Godswill Akpabio among others, donating huge sums to fund the construction of the new faculty building.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.